Swamp Foxes sign with college softball teams

A pair of Ashley Ridge Softball athletes signed with a college program Nov. 11.
Senior pitcher Ashanti Eubanks signed a national letter of intent officially committing her to the North Carolina Central University Softball program. Senior infielder Madeleine Ingram signed with the Erskine College Softball program.
Both players have been with Ashley Ridge varsity team since their freshman season. Last season, Eubanks showed what she is capable of in the circle, pitching a no-hitter while striking out five batters and walking only two during the Swamp Foxes’ season opener. Ingram, then the team’s second baseman, had two hits during that 10-1 victory over Goose Creek.
However, the season ended soon after that game due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2019, the duo helped the Swamp Foxes sweep their region and finish with a 23-4-2 record after advancing all the way to the Lower State Championship Series of the playoffs.