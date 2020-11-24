Swamp Foxes seem to be building momentum

from B1
The Ashley Ridge Football team wasn’t able to produce more wins this season, but Shane Fidler is pleased with some of the things the Swamp Foxes accomplished during his first year as the program’s head coach.
“Your first season needs to be all about establishing the right culture,” Fidler said. “I feel the culture we want is now in place.”
Ashley Ridge finished the season with a 2-6 record compared to its 3-6 record in 2019. The Swamp Foxes faced a tough schedule in the first three weeks of the season when they were outscored 117-41 by their opponents during losses to Fort Dorchester, West Ashley and Berkeley.
However, Ashley Ridge won two of its final five games and cut its margin of loss drastically in the other three games. The Swamp Foxes actually outscored their opponents 129-87 during the final five weeks.
“There was no game that made our guys stop working,” Fidler said. “There wasn’t even a moment in a game that stop us from trying to make the next play. We could have folded the first week when Fort Dorchester pulled ahead of us, but our guys kept fighting. There were other games where we faced adversity, but our guys kept playing and that gives us momentum moving forward.”
The Swamp Foxes will need more than momentum to turn its record around. The team has to replace some major playmakers who will graduate in the spring. The good news for Ashley Ridge fans is the team should return some talented athletes.
“We will have to break in a new quarterback and we will be a bit young at receiver,” Fidler said. “We do have a couple of receivers returning as well as a tight end who took a lot of snaps. On the offensive line we have six players who either started or played a good bit.”
Senior QB Connor Black completed 80 passes this season for 829 yards and 5 TDs. He was also the Swamp Foxes’ second leading rusher with 363 yards on the ground and 4 rushing TDs.
Ashley Ridge also has to replace senior Troy Grant, who was the team’s leading rusher with 730 yards and 9 TD runs. Grant also had 18 receptions for 111 yards.
Junior Cordell Gaston should return next year after rushing for 152 yards and 3 TDs and making two receptions this season.
Ashley Ridge will need someone to step up and fill the roles played by receivers Shaheid Ladson and Ra’Shard Brown and tight end Owen Ratliff, who are all seniors. Ladson led the team in receiving with 23 grabs for 248 yards and 2 TDs. Brown had 12 catches for 121 yards and Ratliff had seven receptions for 69 yards and a TD.
Sophomore D.J. Drayton and junior Malik Freeman should return after combining for 16 receptions for 246 yards this season.
The Swamp Foxes will have experienced players returning to certain defensive positions, but have question marks for others.
“We feel really good about our defensive line,” Fidler said. “They surprised us some this year. Ziyuan Jackson, Xavier Geddis and Nick Downing stood out in a group that produced this season so we are excited about that. We will need to develop at least one outside linebacker, but we are pretty good at inside linebacker. We need a group of guys to step up at defensive back.”
For the second consecutive season, sophomore linebacker T.J. Wilson led the Swamp Foxes in tackles with 66 including 18 solo stops. Senior safety Khalil Whitaker made 41 tackles including 13 solo stops. Senior linebacker Kaden DuBois had 35 tackles including 18 solo stops. He also led the team in tackles for a loss with 8 and sacks with 3. Senior Delray Ford made 34 tackles including 11 solo stops.
Seniors Latrelle York and Jaden Lee and juniors Downing, Malek Horlback and Jarvel Gordon also had more than 20 tackles each for the Swamp Foxes.
Senior cornerback Sinsierr Bachelor had three interceptions on the season. Whitaker had an interception and a fumble recovery.
Special teams may be a strength for the Swamp Foxes next season.
“Will McCune is one of the best kickers in the state and he is only a junior,” Fidler said.