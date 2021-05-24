Swamp Foxes saying goodbye to 10 senior baseball players

The Ashley Ridge baseball team will lose 10 seniors to graduation, but the coaches aren’t panicking.
RaShard Brown, Walker Richardson, Jace Holbrook, Logan Bledsoe, Kade Kuskey, Nate Malloy Owen Ratliff, Nick Vaughn, Jacob Vandell and Cooper LeTellier have played their final game for Ashley Ridge. The Swamp Foxes fell in the Class AAAAA playoffs last week with losses to Dutch Fork and St. James, wrapping up their season with a 10-14 record.
While the seniors will be missed, Ashley Ridge has 10 other varsity lettermen who should return to the team next year, plus some promising young athletes in the school’s JV and B-team programs.
“We feel like we will have a pretty good nucleus next season,” Ashley Ridge coach BJ Bellush said. “Our (sophomores and juniors) are playing this summer with good travel-ball teams so we are hoping they will develop from that and our JV team had a really good year so we are excited about that group coming up. We have a good seventh and eighth-grade group coming up behind them.”
Bledsoe and Holbrook were solid on the hill this season. After recovering from an injury, Vaughn made a big impact as a pitcher during the second half of the season. The rest of the pitching was handled largely by junior CJ Van Slooten and sophomore Chase Stryker.
“We are looking for big things from Chase Stryker and will probably expand his role a little next season,” Bellush said. “CJ Van Slooten pitched well and we used him as a DH (designated hitter) and we think he can help us out even more defensively. They both made the all-region team this season.”
Junior infielder/pitcher Grant Austin and sophomore outfielder/pitcher DJ Drayton both played in nearly every game this season so they are expected to help lead the way in 2022. Juniors Cade Branham, Jonathan Simoneau, Chipper Johnson, Gray Becknell, Jaytee Thomas and Jack Salek are also varsity lettermen likely to return.
The Swamp Foxes entered the playoffs as a No. 2 seed behind Summerville. Ashley Ridge and Summerville both finished with the same region record, but the Green Wave won two out of three head-to-head games against the Swamp Foxes.