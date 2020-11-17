Swamp Foxes roll past Tigers

The Ashley Ridge Football team finished its season on a positive note, earning a 27-7 win over visiting Conway Nov. 13.
The Swamp Foxes had to move the game back a day due to the vast amount of rain brought to the area by a tropical storm, but the extra day of preparation seemed to work in their favor. Senior running back Troy Grant led the way, carrying the ball 28 times for 191 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Junior Cordell Gaston added 31 rushing yards and a TD and quarterback Connor Black rushed for 23 yards.
Gaston opened the scoring with a 1-yard TD run in the first quarter. Grant added a 2-yard TD run in the second quarter to give the Swamp Foxes a 14-0 halftime lead with William McCune’s second of four successful extra-point kicks for the night.
Ashley Ridge took a 21-0 lead in the third quarter on a 4-yard TD run from Grant. Then Conway got on the scoreboard with a 33-yard TD run.
Grant capped the scoring with an 8-yard TD run in the final quarter.
Neither team qualified for the state playoffs this season so the game was the final of the year for both squads. Ashley Ridge improved to 2-6 on the season while Conway fell to 1-6.
Black completed 8 of 13 pass attempts for 42 yards during his final performance for Ashley Ridge. Sophomore QB Connor Smith was 1 for 1 passing.
Shaheid Ladson led the Ashley Ridge receivers with three catches for 23 yards. Grant had two receptions for 12 yards. Ra’Shard Brown, D.J. Drayton, Owen Ratliff and Gaston also all had a reception.
Cornerback Latrelle York and linebacker Delray Ford led the Swamp Foxes in tackles with seven each. Linebacker Kaden DuBois had five tackles including a sack and a tackle for a loss. Linebacker Christian Garland also had five tackles.
Ashley Ridge held Conway to 103 rushing yards and 115 yards through the air.