Swamp Foxes push Green Wave to the edge

The Ashley Ridge Basketball teams had a pair of upsets against Summerville in their grasp but let the opportunity slip away.
The Ashley Ridge Girls took a 35-34 lead against Summerville Feb. 10 with just more than two minutes remaining in the final quarter, but the Green Wave shooters finished strong to earn a 44-41 win and remain undefeated.
Junior Diamond Thompson led the Swamp Foxes with 19 points and senior Vanessa Blake added 15 points for Ashley Ridge.
Two days later, Ashley Ridge defeated Stall 60-52 to improve to 5-5 on the season and 2-2 in Region 8-AAAAA. Blake led the way, draining 28 points.
The Ashley Ridge Boys took Summerville into overtime before falling 56-55. The Swamp Foxes had a 55-53 lead with only 30 seconds remaining in overtime, but Summerville then hit a free throw and converted a rebound into a basket to get the win.
Malik Freeman led AR with 16 points. Trey Gadson added 12 points and Joseph Scilampo added 10.
The Stall Boys defeated Ashley Ridge 74-70. The Swamp Foxes fell to 3-7 with a 0-3 record in the region. Malek Horlback led AR with 14 points and Trey Gadson chipped in 12 points.
Both the AR Boys and AR Girls next play in the Region Tournament Feb. 16-17.