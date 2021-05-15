Swamp Foxes open softball playoffs with a win

The senior duo of Ally Eubanks and Maddie Ingram led Ashley Ridge to a 5-1 victory over visiting White Knoll May 15 in the opening round of the Class AAAAA Softball Playoffs.
Eubanks struck out 16 batters while surrendering only five hits during seven innings in the circle. Ingram made some key plays from her short stop position and was 3 for 3 at bat with 3 RBIs and a run scored. Ingram’s two-run home run to center field gave the Swamp Foxes the four-run lead in the fifth inning.
“We played great,” Ashley Ridge coach Larissa Shannon said. “White Knoll has great hitters. We did a good job of breaking up what could have been their big innings. They put runners on but we didn’t let them advance. Ally really stepped up at a couple of key times.”
Tamiyah Whitlock also had a big game, going 2 for 3 at the plate and scoring three of the Swamp Foxes’ runs. After she singled to start of the bottom of the first inning, she scored on a single by Ingram. In the third, she reached on an error, moved to third on a single by Ingram and came home on a ground out by Eubanks for a 2-0 Ashely Ridge lead.
Catcher Alexis Winters put White Knoll on the board in the top of the fifth with her solo home run to left field. Then Ashley Ridge had its best turn at bat, scoring a run off hits by Whitlock and Ellie Rapson and adding two more off Ingram’s homer.
The Swamp Foxes will play at St. James, a 6-5 winner over Stratford, May 17. The loser of that game will face an elimination game against either Stratford or White Knoll May 19 while the winner will advance straight to the District 4 Championship series May 21.
In the other Lower State playoff bracket, Summerville defeated Lexington 3-1 in a game that went into extra innings while Berkeley shutout Socastee 11-0. The Green Wave will travel to Berkeley May 17. The loser of that game will face an elimination game against either Lexington or Socastee May 19 while the winner will advance straight to the District 3 Championship series May 21.