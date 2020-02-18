Swamp Foxes open playoffs against Sumter

The Ashley Ridge Boys Basketball team grabbed a piece of the Region 8-AAAAA championship, but had to settle for a second-tier playoff seeding.
After suffering a double-overtime loss to Fort Dorchester Jan. 11, Ashley Ridge finished the regular season with a 90-81 win over Stall Jan. 14. The Swamp Foxes improved to 17-7 on the season with a 6-2 mark in Region 8-AAAAA to secure a home playoff game.
“We really wanted to finish the regular season with a win so we could carry some momentum into the playoffs,” Ashley Ridge coach Curtis Capers said.
Since Fort Dorchester also finished its schedule with a 6-2 mark in the region, the teams will share the region championship. Because the Patriots beat the Swamp Foxes twice this season, Fort Dorchester earned the region’s top playoff seed and will host through the state semi-finals or until it is eliminated.
Ashley Ridge opens the playoffs at 7 p.m. Feb. 19 when it hosts Sumter. The winner of that game will play either Goose Creek or St. James Feb. 22 in the second round.
Against Stall, senior Hampton Summerhill hit a buzzer beater from well beyond the arc at the end of the second quarter to give Ashley Ridge a 42-26 lead. Ashley Ridge opened the third quarter with a pair of dunks from Ahmad Brown and another bucket in transition to extend the lead to 24. Stall managed to rally and close the lead back to 10 in the final quarter, but Ashley Ridge held on for the win.
Summerhill, Rashad Brown, Evan Logan and Ahmad Brown all posted double-digit scoring for Ashley Ridge.
At Fort Dorchester earlier in the week, Ashley Ridge overcame a big deficit to force overtime. Antoine Parker and O’Marion Green made buckets in the final minute of the first overtime period to give the Patriots a lead, but Ashley Ridge’s Trey Gadson scored with a put back with less than five seconds on the clock to retie the game.
In the second overtime period, the Patriots received a pair of buckets from post player Demitris McKelvey and didn’t allow Ashley Ridge to score at all.
“I feel we really had a chance to win the game at Fort in that first overtime,” Capers said. “We had a chance, but then we had like four straight bad possessions. We missed a layup, then missed the front end of a 1-and-1; we missed an easy floater and then we had a turnover. That changed the momentum of the game.”
Ahmad Brown finished with a game-high 19 points in that game. Summerhill added 15 points for the Swamp Foxes while Gadson added 10.