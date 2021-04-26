Swamp Foxes move into first place

Ashley Ridge won the decisive game of a three-game series against Summerville to move into first place in the Region 8-AAAAA Softball standings.
After the teams split two games earlier in the week, Ashley Ridge hosted Summerville April 23 for Senior Night. The Swamp Foxes’ two seniors rose to the occasion, leading Ashley Ridge to a 2-0 victory.
Senior pitcher Ally Eubanks threw a two-hit shutout, striking out eight batters and walking none in seven innings. Savanah Koester had both Summerville hits.
“Ally has really picked it up the past two weeks,” Ashley Ridge coach Larissa Shannon said. “Tonight she pitched great. She was hitting her spots. She stayed aggressive and went after batters. Summerville can straight up hit so she did a great job.”
Eubanks also had the game-winning hit. In the bottom of the fourth inning, senior shortstop Maddie Ingram doubled. That brought Eubanks to the plate and she drove a home run over the right-center field fence for the 2-0 Ashley Ridge lead.
Summerville pitcher Ansley Bennett only surrendered two other hits, singles to Molly Vaughn and Eubanks.
During the series opener April 19, the Green Wave scored three runs in the first inning and that was all it needed to earn the win.
Two days later, Ashley Ridge earned a 6-1 victory at Green Wave Park. Skylar Crabtree had the pitching win and hit a home run.
“She pitches for our JV but we used her during the spring break tournament and she did a great job so we decided to use her in this series,” Shannon said. “If you use the same pitcher for three straight games the other team is going to get a key on her so we brought Skylar up. For her to win that game at Summerville is a testament to her will to win.”
Shannon added her team has experienced a complete turnaround since its performance in the Palmetto Invitational Tournament earlier this month. After the tournament the Swamp Foxes dropped two games to Berkeley, but managed to defeat Berkeley 6-4 April 16. It is only Berkeley’s second loss of the season.
“Our bats are starting to come alive and that is something we have struggled with,” Shannon said. “Our competitiveness has jumped. We had some players with a strong desire to win, but we had to catch some others up to them. We are finally playing as a cohesive unit. We are hitting, pitching well and our defense has been stellar.”
Ashley Ridge has closed its region schedule with a 7-2 mark in the region, which guarantees the Swamp Foxes a playoff berth. Summerville and Fort Dorchester both also have only two region losses, but play each other in a three-game series this week. Who else makes the playoffs and exactly who can lay claim to this year’s region championship depends on the outcome of that series.
Ashely Ridge faces two games against Hanahan this week. The Swamp Foxes host the Hawks at 7 p.m. April 29.