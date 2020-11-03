Swamp Foxes lose close one to Gators

The Swamp Foxes matched the Gators’ scoring in every quarter except the second and that was all the cushion the Gators would need.
Ashley Ridge (1-5) fell 28-21 to Goose Creek (4-2) in The Swamp Oct. 30. The game was tied at 7 when the first quarter ended, but the Gators took a 14-7 lead the next quarter and that carried into the second half. Ashley Ridge matched Goose Creek’s two TDs in the second half, but couldn’t put together a drive to tie the game again in the fourth.
Quarterback Connor Black scored on a 1-yard run in the opening quarter. Running back Troy Grant Jr. scored on a 2-yard run in the third for a 21-14 score with William McCune’s second of three successful extra-point kicks on the evening.
The Ashley Ridge special teams then put the Swamp Foxes back in the game with a score in the final quarter. Daquan Law blocked a punt and Braylen Bryan fell on it in the Gators’ end zone for a TD to pull Ashley Ridge within 7.
Goose Creek quarterback Drew Moore threw three touchdown passes, one apiece to running back Demetri Simmons (75 yards), James Levine (27 yards) and Khyon Smith (47 yards). Simmons added a 5-yard TD run for the Gators.
Black completed 9 of 15 pass attempts during the game for 121 yards and rushed for another 71 yards. Grant carried the ball 32 times for 151 yards. Ra’Shard Brown led the Ashley Ridge receivers with three catches for 48 yards. Shaheid Ladson and Owen Ratliff both also had multiple receptions for the Swamp Foxes.
Linebacker T.J. Wilson led the AR defense with 17 tackles including four solo stops. Delray Ford had eight tackles including two unassisted and Latrelle York had seven tackles.
This week, Ashley Ridge travels to Cane Bay (2-4) to continue a series that goes back to 2008 when both schools opened their doors. The squads have split their previous 14 encounters. Cane Bay evened the series 7-7 with a 14-9 victory last season. More times than not, their clashes come down to the fourth quarter.