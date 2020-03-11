Swamp Foxes look to improve along the way

The Ashley Ridge Baseball team isn’t young, but many of its athletes lack varsity experience.
“We have a decent number of arms and in the preseason we showed we can throw strikes, but we don’t have any stud arms,” Ashley Ridge coach Brian Givens said. “We have a hard-working group so hopefully we will gain the experience we need. We are asking some juniors to fill some big shoes.”
The Swamp Foxes lost a lot of starters to graduation, but they do return seven varsity lettermen from a team that finished with a 21-9 record last spring after being eliminated from the playoffs with a loss to St. James in a district championship game.
“We are still trying to figure out who our starting pitchers will be, but I’m excited of what we are capable of,” Givens said. “It’s really a matter of how quickly we can close the gap between what we are capable of and how we are playing now. We won’t have room for a lot of errors. We have to put the ball in play, make the routine plays, throw strikes and play good defense.”
Senior Jacob Church returns after going 4-0 on the hill last year. He will also spend more time in the outfield this season. Senior Chandler Burn is a two-year starter in the outfield and senior Tyler Collins has experience as a middle infielder. Junior Nick Vaughn returns at first base and junior Walker Richardson returns behind the plate. Junior Cooper LeTellier saw a lot of action as a designated hitter last season and Shard Brown has some experience in the outfield.
Burn, Collins and Vaughn also have experience on the hill. Newcomers also expected to pitch this season include sophomore CJ Van Slooten and juniors Jace Holbrook, Logan Bledsoe, Brady Waters and Nate Malloy.
Junior Kade Kuskey and sophomore Grant Austin will see action as infielders and Slooten will likely see action as catcher. Juniors Owen Ratliff and Jacob Vandell will provide general depth.
Ashley Ridge went 2-2 during a tournament at Shipyard Park the last week of February. The Swamp Foxes defeated Rock Hill 5-4 and Walhalla 8-0 and lost 8-6 to North Myrtle Beach and 4-3 to Chapman.
The Swamp Foxes opened their regular season March 9 with an 8-1 victory at Hilton Head. Vaughn had the win on the hill and Malloy also pitched. LeTellier was 3-for-4 at bat with 4 RBIs and a run scored. Vaughn had 3 RBIs and scored a run.
Ashley Ridge hosts Hilton Head at 6:30 p.m. March 11 and travels to Goose Creek March 13 for a 7 p.m. game.