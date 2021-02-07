Swamp Foxes ink football deals

One Ashley Ridge senior decided to stay in state for the next chapter of his football career while another decided to head to New Mexico.
Ashley Ridge offensive lineman Hampton Smith and defensive back Khalil Whitaker signed a national letter of intent Feb. 3 committing them to the college football program of their choice. The day is the first of the new calendar year upon which high school athletes are allowed to sign with a college program. During a celebration for the two athletes hosted by Ashley Ridge, Swamp Foxes coach Shane Fidler pointed out this school year college football offers are particularly hard to come by due to the impact COVID-19 has had on football programs.
“This year has been a lot different for everybody,” Fidler said. “Typically players have official visits, but this year they had to do a lot of stuff virtually and make their decision in a different way. These two gentlemen and their families handled that very well and these (colleges) are both getting a great person to join them. Hampton and Khalil are great examples of what it takes to get here.”
Whitaker signed with Eastern New Mexico University. The universities’ coaches were impressed with the contributions the defensive back made at Ashley Ridge the past four years and both of his parents are Eastern New Mexico alumni.
“They had a good season last year,” Whitaker said. “They went 8-4 and have some all-conference players so I feel I can come in and contribute by adding to their defense. I’m really excited and this will give my parents a reason to visit their old stomping grounds. I’ll have to adjust to the speed of the college game and the talent, but I’m looking forward to trying to step up my game.”
Smith signed with Newberry College.
“This has definitely been a long time coming,” Smith said. “Newberry has a really big family atmosphere. Some kids want to go to these big schools but sometimes you don’t get the opportunities there as you do when you go to a school like Newberry and I feel that is where I can make the best for myself. They turn out a lot of coaches and I want to major in physical education and become a football coach so that factored into my decision.”
Four Fort Dorchester seniors have also signed with the Newberry Football program. A Patriots’ defensive back, running back, offensive lineman and receiver signed with the program on Feb. 3.