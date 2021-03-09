Swamp Foxes honor golfer with Crush Cancer Week

from A6
As a way of showing support for Peyton Harbert, Ashley Ridge High School is hosting Crush Cancer Week.
From March 13-19 the school will have multiple activities designed to show support and raise funds for Harbert, who is battling Ewing sarcoma. Most common in children and teenagers, Ewing sarcoma is a type of cancer that occurs in bones or in the soft tissue around the bones.
Harbert, a junior and standout for the Swamp Foxes Girls Golf team, broke her wrist this fall when a swing hit a root she didn’t know was there. That took her to the doctor, which led to her being diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma.
Since, she has been forced to split her time between normal teenage activities and undergoing treatment.
“She has to be in the hospital five days at a time for chemotherapy and can’t go home,” Ashley Ridge Principal Brooke Matthews said. “Then she has radiation (therapy) on top of that, but she is a trooper. She is a hard worker taking advanced placement classes through all this and she hasn’t missed a beat.”
Harbert is a member of the National Honors Society who is active at her school. Students and teachers are using #PeytonStrong in nods to her on social media.
“The hashtag is definitely something she lives by,” Matthews said. “She is known as a golfer but also as just someone everyone knows. She is not in a click. She talks to a lot of different people and is totally OK with being friends with everybody. She is accepting of everybody and really I think her personality is going to help her get through this. She has accepted this and plans to keep fighting it.”
Crush Cancer Week will kick off March 13 at the annual Foxtival, where people can purchase T-Shirts and receive flyers about the week’s events. All week, staff members are being encouraged to wear yellow shirts or socks.
Harbert will be the guest of honor at a baseball game and soccer match that week and a portion of concessions from those events will go to her family. Funds for the Harbert family will also be raised through the sale of Crush Soda and a hat day.
“We take care of our Foxes no matter what they are going through,” Matthews said. “Peyton is the type of kid who is involved with all kind of stuff so everybody knows her and everybody just wanted to do something for her so we rallied together and said let’s have one whole week dedicated to her and honor her the entire week. We want her to know how we feel about her and want her to get better.”
Crush Cancer Week Events
March 13: T-shirt sales at Foxtival
March 15: Tie a Yellow Ribbon Day (Students asked to tie ribbon onto backpacks)
March 16: Wear a Hat for $1 Day
March 17: Peyton Harbert throws out the first pitch at Swamp Foxes Baseball game
March 18: Peyton Harbert calls the coin toss at Ashley Ridge Girls Soccer match
March 19: ARHS Gold Spirit Day (Everyone is being asked to wear gold and jeans)