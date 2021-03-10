Swamp Foxes have the lynchpins

from A6
The Ashley Ridge Boys Soccer team shows promise, but this year’s squad can’t afford to make too many mistakes.
“We have a solid base of returners, but still find ourselves fairly young,” Ashley Ridge coach Nate Harris said. “Region 8 will be very hard considering the multitude of talented teams and only two playoff spots. I feel we do have a team that can compete in every game.”
Half of the players on this year’s roster are returning varsity lettermen, but the team didn’t play much last spring due to COVID-19 so not all of those returners have seen a lot of varsity action. The squad is comprised of five seniors, six juniors, six sophomores and a freshman.
The Swamp Foxes’ defense should be sound. Senior goal keeper Beckham Boomershine returns for his third year with the team and will be aided in the back by returning juniors Callen Reed and Jonathan Perez-Perez.
The midfield will be anchored by junior Logan Karns and sophomore Christian Lozano. Karns is in his third season with the team while Lozano is in his first.
Returning senior Broden Robinson and sophomore Canon Pearson will be key to the Swamp Foxes’ attack.
“We have a new addition up top in Canon Pearson, who is a very promising striker,” Harris said. “We have perhaps one of the most talented keepers to come out of Ashley Ridge and some talent elsewhere. Still, the team as a whole will have to compete around these lynchpins for us to have success.”
Other members of the team are midfielders Terell Whitehead, Nate Keller, Francisco Martinez, Jackson Corcoran, Nathaniel Harris and Riley Hettesheimer, defenders Perrin Witherspoon, Evan Dupske, John Arnsdorff and Spencer Smith, and goal keeper Max Keller.
The Swamp Foxes are out to a 1-1 start this season. On March 2, they defeated Stratford 2-1. Smith and Pearson each scored a goal and Lozano had an assist. Boomershine and Pearson split time in goal.
During the rematch at Ashley Ridge March 4, the Swamp Foxes fell 1-0 in double overtime.
“Our region is perennially one of the tougher regions in the state,” Coach Harris said. “We are a young team, but we cannot make youthful mistakes. That will be the hardest challenge, we have talent but we have to play all 80 minutes and overtime if needed in a manner above our age.”
This week, Ashley Ridge has a two-game series with Goose Creek, hosting the Gators March 9 and traveling to Goose Creek March 11. The Swamp Foxes will then open region play by hosting Fort Dorchester March 16 and traveling to the Patriots March 18.