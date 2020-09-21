Swamp Foxes have strong start

The Ashley Ridge Volleyball team jumped out to a 2-0 start under new head coach Leigh-Ann Carter.
The Swamp Foxes’ first match of the season was postponed so Ashley Ridge opened its season Sept. 10 by hosting West Ashley. The Swamp Foxes defeated the Wildcats 3-1.
“Things are going pretty good,” Carter said. “The girls kind of stepped right in and got going once we were able to play so they are very excited and taking things in stride.”
Ashley Ridge traveled to Summerville Sept. 17 and defeated the Green Wave 18-25, 25-15, 25-9, 25-17.
This season the Swamp Foxes returned nine varsity lettermen from a team that swept its region in 2019 and finished with a 23-8 record.
“We are hoping to keep that momentum going by pushing ourselves,” Carter said. “In the past we’ve struggled some with serve and receive so we are working hard at improving there and getting good passes. We are powerful up front so if we can get a pass, we can get a set and we can get a kill.”
Ashley Ridge has strong leadership as hitters/blockers Vanessa Blake and Shanell Cunningham are in their fourth season with the varsity team while utility players Alli Atkinson and Sam Alwardt are in their third season with the varsity.
Atkinson was key to both the Ashley Ridge attack and defense the past two seasons. In 2019, she finished with 176 kills, 40 solo blocks, 75 block assists, 146 digs and 392 serve receive passes to earn All-state honors.
Others returning to the varsity squad are Emily Danielski, Kasey Freeman, Katie Fulton, Kristen McSwain and Leila McClough.
Carter has added three new players to the roster, Tamiyah Whitlock, Shay Van Slooten and Briannah Crosby.