Swamp Foxes have leaders and are picking up wins

The Ashley Ridge Baseball team swept its series against cross-town rival Fort Dorchester last week to improve to 4-4 on the season and 3-0 in its region.
The Swamp Foxes have strong leadership this season with 12 varsity lettermen returning to the squad. That includes 10 seniors and four of them are in their third year with the varsity team.
Ashley Ridge didn’t have any luck during its preseason tournament, dropping games to Legion Collegiate Academy, Lugoff-Elgin and James Island. However, things started to look up for the team when it opened its regular season by splitting a pair of 4-3 games with Stratford.
“Our guys’ work ethic and attitude are great,” Ashley Ridge coach BJ Bellush said. “I mean even on game day we lift. We work out hard and they bring a great attitude to practice. I’m proud of them and they are a fun bunch to be around.”
Chase Stryker earned the pitching win over Stratford, going 6.2 innings on the hill and striking out nine batters while only walking four. Logan Bledsoe closed the game out and picked up a save, striking out one and surrendering no hits.
Cooper LeTellier led the Swamp Foxes at the plate during the victory over the Knights, going 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs and a run scored. Kade Kuskey was 2 for 3 at the plate with 2 RBIs.
Ashley Ridge then swept Fort Dorchester, earning a 2-1 victory March 22, 6-1 victory March 24 and a 3-0 victory March 26. Making the sweep even more impressive is that the Swamp Foxes did it without the services of senior Nick Vaughn, who is recovering from an injury.
“We hope to get Nick Vaughn back next week,” Bellush said. “He is our number one arm and one of our better hitters. He is a versatile player and the heart and soul of the team. I’m proud of our guys for the way they rallied around him. We had a lot of guys step up. The guys who pitched this week did great and we played really good defense behind them. We do need to swing the bats a little better, but I’m proud of the way guys are handling things.”
CJ Van Slooten went the distance on the hill in the first game against Fort Dorchester and fanned 14 batters while walking only two and surrendering no earned runs. LeTellier was also 2 for 3 at bat with 2 RBIs.
Stryker had the pitching win during the second game of the series, going five innings on the hill and striking out six batters while allowing only one run. Jace Holbrook earned the save, pitching two innings and surrendering no hits or runs. Rashard Brown was 3 for 4 at the plate with 2 RBIs and a run scored.
Logan Bledsoe tossed a three-hitter in the third game of the series. He stuck out 10 while walking only two. Grant Austin was 2 for 3 at the plate with a run scored. Walker Richardson, Van Slooten and Bledsoe all had an RBI.
Other members of the team are Jacob Vandell, DJ Drayton, Cade Branham, Jonathan Simoneau, Nate Malloy, Owen Ratliff, Chipper Johnson, Gray Becknell, Jaytee Thomas and Jack Salek.
This week, Ashley Ridge has a three-game series against region foe West Ashley. The Swamp Foxes host the Wildcats March 29, travel to West Ashley March 31 and host the series finale April 2.
“West Ashley has a very solid team so we have our work cut out for us,” Bellush said.
Ashley Ridge will also participate in the Hanahan Invitational Tournament April 5-8.