Swamp Foxes go 2-1 against Berkeley

The Swamp Foxes stood toe to toe with one of the better baseball teams in the Lowcountry but only managed to earn one win over Berkeley.
Ashley Ridge suffered a 6-2 loss to the Stags April 12, but bounced back to earn a 4-1 victory over Berkeley April 14. Chase Stryker and Jace Holbrook combined to pitch a one-hitter against the Stags. Stryker got the win after striking out seven batters and allowing only one run during 6.2 innings on the hill. Holbrook closed the game out and walked one batter while striking out three.
Nick Vaughn, Cooper LeTellier and Walker Richardson were all 2 for 3 at bat with an RBI. Logan Bledsoe drove in the Swamp Foxes other run and Rashard Brown also had a base hit.
On April 16, Ashley Ridge fell 6-5 to Berkeley in eight innings. The Stags went up 4-1 during the first four innings, but the Swamp Foxes scored three runs in the sixth to tie the score. In the extra inning, Ashley Ridge pushed a run across, but Berkeley pushed two across in the bottom of the frame to clinch the victory.
Vaughn pitched the first four innings for the Swamp Foxes and Logan Bledsoe closed the game out. Grant Austin was 3 for 5 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored. Vaughn and Bledsoe both also had two hits while Richardson, Brown and Jacob Vandell had one each.
Ashley Ridge dropped to 8-9 on the season with the loss and entered this week with a 4-2 mark in Region 8-AAAAA. Up next for the Swamp Foxes is a series against Summerville. Ashley Ridge travels to Summerville April 19, hosts the Green Wave at 7 p.m. April 21 and closes the series at Summerville April 23.
Summerville enters the series with a 14-3 record with a 2-1 mark in the region.