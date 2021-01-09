Swamp Foxes gearing up for region action

The Ashley Ridge Boys Basketball team is out to show it can still hang with the top Region 8-AAAAA teams.
Last season the Swamp Foxes grabbed a piece of the region championship, tying for first place with Fort Dorchester. Graduation took some key players from AR, but the team still has good athletes.
“Our guys seem to remain focused mentally and never stop believing,” Ashley Ridge coach Curtis Capers said. “We just have to adjust and overcome all the obstacles.”
Ashley Ridge is off to a 3-3 start this season after sweeping Stratford, splitting a series with Wando and being swept in a series with Goose Creek in December. Keep in mind two of the losses are to the Gators, which are the seventh-ranked team in the state’s 5A rankings.
The Swamp Foxes open their region schedule later this month so they still have to face region foes Fort Dorchester, Stall, Summerville and West Ashley two times each. The team also has games remaining with Berkeley and Cane Bay but COVID-19 related adjustments to the original schedule may mean not all the non-region games will be played.
So far, the Swamp Foxes are being led by senior Trey Gadson and juniors Ethan Hearn, Hayden Williams and Malik Freeman. Gadson is averaging 6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. Hearn is averaging 9.2 points and 2 rebounds. Williams is averaging 9.3 points and 4 rebounds. Freeman is averaging 8.5 points and 8.3 rebounds.
Juniors Ma’Lek Horlback and Michael Brown are also among the team’s leaders on both sides of the court.
“Michael has really been doing well on the defensive end,” Ashley Ridge coach Curtis Capers said. “He has worked hard and keeps a positive attitude and high energy. He has made it a goal to defend the best player on the other team.”