Swamp Foxes force third game of Lower State series

No matter how things play out, the Ashley Ridge Softball team has never made a deeper run into the playoffs than it has this season.
The Swamp Foxes defeated Berkeley 5-2 May 26 to force a third game in a best-of-three series for the 2021 Class AAAAA Lower State Championship Series. The winner of that third game May 28, which was played after the Summerville Journal Scene’s deadline, advances to play Upper State Champion Byrnes June 1-5 in the 5A State Championship series.
Berkeley gained an advantage in the Lower State series May 24 by handing Ashley Ridge a 6-2 loss. Southpaw Abby Prince hurled a three-hitter and drove in two runs for Berkeley.
But the Lady Swamp Foxes kept their season alive with a strong performance at home in the second game.
“Losing was not an option for us tonight,” Ashley Ridge center fielder Tamiyah Whitlock said. “We came out hard because we knew we were the underdog and we had a point to prove.”
Ashley Ridge freshman Skylar Crabtree notched the pitching win, striking out four batters while walking only one and surrendering five hits. Whitlock and Ellie Rapson were both 2 for 4 at the plate for Ashley Ridge with a run scored. Ashanti Eubanks and Maddie Ingram also reached base twice.
“Monday wasn’t our best game,” Ashley Ridge coach Larissa Shannon said. “We made some errors. We are a very young team so many of our players haven’t been here in this spot light before. Some hadn’t even been in the playoffs before so it is a very different situation for them. Today, we were confident from the start and I think that was the big difference. We played with intensity and made the big plays when we had to.”
Berkeley scored during its first turn at bat Wednesday, but Ashley Ridge’s Caroline Ingram tripled in the bottom of the second and scored on a ground out by Hayley Knoppe to tie the game. Berkeley pulled ahead again in the third off base hits by Jersey Silver and Prince, but the Swamp Foxes answered by scoring four runs in the bottom of the frame.
Whitlock kicked off the big turn at bat with a triple and scored off a single by Rapson and a double by Eubanks. Later in the inning, Rapson scored off a single by Crabtree and both Eubanks and Maddie Ingram scored off wild pitches for a 5-2 Ashley Ridge lead.
Berkeley rallied in the seventh, loading the bases with hits by Caroline Ballentine and JaKayla McKelvey and a walk. The next batter sent a pitch deep into center field, but Whitlock made the catch and then gunned down the runner attempting to come home from third on the tag to end the game.
Ashley Ridge advanced to the Lower State round of the playoffs in 2017, 2018 and 2019, but wasn’t able to advance to the state championship series those years. In 2018, the Swamp Foxes forced a third game of the Lower State Championship series, but fell to White Knoll.