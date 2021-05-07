Swamp Foxes fall in soccer playoffs

Strong seasons for the Ashley Ridge Soccer teams ended with a pair of losses in the first round of the state playoffs.
The Ashley Ridge Boys swept their region this season and only suffered one loss prior to the playoffs. The Swamp Foxes split its series with Stratford, earning a 2-1 victory over the Knights March 2 and then falling 1-0 to Stratford March 4 in double overtime.
The Swamp Foxes hosted Lexington May 5 in the opening round of the Class AAAAA playoffs and were eliminated with a 2-0 loss. The Wildcats scored on a penalty kick in the first half and then added pressure with a second-half goal.
“That was a nice goal in the second half and we were chasing the rest of the game,” Ashley Ridge coach Nate Harris said. “I do like our response. The last 20 minutes we were all over them we just couldn’t get a goal in, but the way we responded says a lot about our guys.”
Lexington improved to 18-3 on the season while Ashley Ridge fell to 15-2.
“You can’t let one loss define a season,” Harris said. “This is a terrific team that has done so much considering how young we are. We lose some critical players, but we only have five seniors this year. We have experienced a lot of growth and these players are really close. Several of our younger players, like Christian Lozano for example, had a great season so I’m excited about the future.”
Goal keeper Beckham Boomershine, midfielder Francisco Martinez, striker Broden Robinson and defenders Perrin Witherspoon and Evan Dupske, will graduate. However, the Swamp Foxes are expecting to return 13 other varsity lettermen next season.
Ashley Ridge Girls
The Ashley Ridge Girls also only lost one game during the regular season. The Lady Swamp Foxes fell 4-1 to West Ashley March 23 and then avenged the loss two days later with a 2-1 victory. West Ashley also lost a region game to Summerville so Ashley Ridge claimed the 8-AAAAA Girls Soccer Region Championship outright.
During the opening round of the girls’ playoffs May 3, White Knoll scored two first-half goals at Ashley Ridge and held on for a 2-0 victory. White Knoll improved to 10-6 while Ashley Ridge fell to 15-2.
Midfielder Emily Danielski and defenders Emma Ferneding, Ellie Foster and Kayli Jackson are the only players the Lady Swamp Foxes will lose to graduation. With 15 other varsity lettermen expected to return next year, they too are optimistic about next season.