Swamp Foxes fall in HIT semifinals

The Swamp Foxes were in position for a walk off that would have lifted them into the Hanahan Invitational Tournament Varsity Championship, but a double play cost them that opportunity.
Down 4-2 April 7 in its semifinal game against Blessed Trinity Catholic out of Roswell, Georgia, Ashley Ridge loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh inning off a single from Logan Bledsoe and walks from Cooper Letellier and Walker Richardson. There was only one out so when junior CJ Van Slooten came to the plate the Swamp Foxes were optimistic.
Van Slooten hit a hard grounder between second base and third and a Titans’ infielder wasn’t able to field the ball cleanly. However, the infielder recovered and threw to second for an out. The other middle infielder then threw to first just in time to complete the double play and advance Blessed Trinity into the HIT Championship with a 4-2 victory.
“We’ve had some starters out so it has been a battle for us,” Ashley Ridge coach BJ Bellush said. “We are trying to teach these kids how to be mentally tough and handle some adversity and they showed me a lot tonight. They are getting more comfortable and different guys are stepping up each game. We had to move some guys around tonight to positions they don’t normally play so I’m proud of the way they came together as a group and competed. I think it is going to help us in the big games we have coming up.”
Letellier doubled in the bottom of the first and then scored on a hit from Van Slooten for a 1-0 Ashley Ridge lead, but the Titans had a big turn at the plate in the fourth to go up 4-1.
Richardson cut the lead to 4-2 in the sixth with a solo home run. Kade Kuskey and Nate Malloy each had a single later that inning, but were left stranded.
Blessed Trinity, a program that is no stranger to the Georgia state finals and has won three state titles since 2006, went on to fall 8-7 to Summerville in the HIT Championship.
“They are a very solid team,” Bellush said. “They have some Division 1 guys who will end up at some quality schools so I’m proud of our effort tonight.”
Ashley Ridge opened the tournament April 5 with a 6-4 victory over Fox Creek. Logan Bledsoe had the pitching win, but Van Slooten was on the hill for 5.1 innings before being relieved. Chase Stryker also pitched. Combined, they struck out seven batters while walking three and surrendering no earned runs.
Vaughn, Richardson, Van Slooten, Kuskey and DJ Drayton all had a hit for Ashley Ridge while Bledsoe, Letellier, Richardson Van Slooten and Rashard Brown all had an RBI.
The next day, Ashley Ridge earned a 10-4 victory over Cane Bay. Bledsoe entered the game in relief and stuck out eight while walking four and surrendering no hits in four innings to claim the pitching win. Nick Vaughn and Stryker pitched during the first three innings. Letellier led the team at the plate, going 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and a run scored. Bledsoe also had a hit and Jacob Vandell had a hit and an RBI. Drayton and Cade Branham both scored two runs.
Ashley Ridge entered this week with a 7-7 record and a 4-2 mark in Region 8-AAAAA. The Swamp Foxes have a three-game series with Berkeley this week and a three-game series with Summerville next week. Ashley Ridge hosts Berkeley at 7 p.m. April 14 and hosts Summerville at 7 p.m. April 21. The other games are road games for the Swamp Foxes.