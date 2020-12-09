Swamp Foxes edge past Knights

The Ashley Ridge Boys Basketball team pulled out victories in a couple of games that came down to the wire last week to start its season on a positive note.
The Swamp Foxes opened their season Dec. 1 with a 54-52 victory at Stratford. During the rematch Dec. 4, Ashley Ridge battled for a 48-45 victory at home to improve to 2-0 entering this week.
“It was a great learning experience for our team,” Ashley Ridge coach Curtis Capers said. “The guys stayed focus mentally and never stopped believing. The games were tough and I’m proud of the way the guys competed.”
Ashley Ridge fell behind by double digits in the third quarter of the first game, but rallied to pull ahead in the fourth and held on for the win.
At home, the Swamp Foxes pulled out to a 12-10 lead in the opening period, but trailed 29-25 at the half and 38-35 entering the final quarter.
Ashley Ridge received key buckets from Ethan Hearn, Malik Freeman and Trey Gadson and key rebounds in the final minutes to secure the victory. Michael Brown and Hearn forced a Stratford turnover that Hearn took up court and turned into a bucket for a 46-45 Ashley Ridge lead. With just more than 10 seconds remaining, Freeman hit a free throw. Freeman then grabbed a rebound on the other end of the court and was fouled. Another free throw took the score to 48-45 with little time remaining.
Freeman led all scorers in the game with 18 points. Hearn added 16 points while Ma’Lek Horlback added 6 points.
This week, Ashley Ridge has a series with Wando. The Swamp Foxes hosted the Warriors Dec. 8 and travel to Mount Pleasant Dec. 11.