Swamp Foxes edge out Wildcats

The Ashley Ridge Boys Basketball team moved into first place for Region 8-AAAAA last week.
The Swamp Foxes won a nail biter against West Ashley Feb. 4, defeating the Wildcats 47-46 to improve to 16-6 with a 5-1 mark in the region. Fort Dorchester was the only other team in the region with only one loss in region play, but the Patriots lost to Stall Feb. 7 so Ashley Ridge began this week on top of the region standings.
West Ashley scored three of the last four buckets of the first half to take a 28-25 lead. The Wildcats managed to maintain the lead through the third quarter, but Ashley Ridge kept fighting and got on top in the fourth. The closing minutes were hairy for the Swamp Foxes because West Ashley had fouls to give before Ashley Ridge would reach the bonus so chewing up the clock became difficult.
Evan Logan, Ethan Hearn, Ahmad Brown and Rashad Brown all had key buckets in the final quarter as Ashley Ridge outscored West Ashley 11-5 in the last eight minutes.
“One of our assistant coaches felt the energy wasn’t up like it normally is for a big region game at home so we addressed that during warmups,” Ashley Ridge coach Curtis Capers said. “Then when we went into the locker room at the half we told them they had to bring it because every game counts. If anything, this game was more important than some of our previous games so I think they started to wake up a little bit and realize they had to play.”
Logan finished with a game-high 19 points. Ahmad Brown added 8 points for the Swamp Foxes while Hampton Summerhill added 7 points and Rashad Brown 6. Jahleel Porter led West Ashley with 15 points while Kaiden Mines added 14 points for the Wild Cats.
Ashley Ridge closes out its region schedule this week with a game at Fort Dorchester Feb. 11 and a home game against Stall. The Swamp Foxes host the Warriors at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 14.