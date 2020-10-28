Swamp Foxes earn playoff win

The Ashley Ridge Girls Tennis team drew a couple of tough draws in the Class AAAAA playoffs.
Despite having won their region, the Swamp Foxes opened the 2020 playoffs against a No. 2 seed because of a shortened playoff bracket brought on by Covid-19. Ashley Ridge aced the challenge, earning a 5-1 victory over a strong Chapin team.
“Since we found out we would have this condensed playoff format I kept reminding the girls that there would be no easy first rounds,” Ashley Ridge coach Sean McCawley said. “Sometimes you get a good draw in your first round that you can kind of use to get some of those nerves out, but this year we had to go into it being prepared and knowing that everybody who makes the playoffs is a great team.”
Caroline Jacky secured a dominant win at No. 1 singles, but the other Ashley Ridge players had to grind out victories in close matches. Abby Oberman, Jaylin Gil and Elena Stopar won on the singles courts and the duo of Megan Schmedeke and Rachel Henry won the No. 2 Doubles Court. They all had matches that went to a third-set tiebreaker.
The Swamp Foxes advanced to host Socastee, which also won its region, in the second round Oct. 22. The visitors swept the singles courts for a 5-0 win that eliminated Ashley Ridge from the playoffs. Socastee advanced to play Wando.
Ashley Ridge finished the season with a 10-4 record with a 6-0 mark against region opponents. The Swamp Foxes have now won their last 15 Region 8-AAAAA matches.