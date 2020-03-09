You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Swamp Foxes, Cobras to participate in all-star games

  • Updated

Three Summerville-area athletes and a local coach will represent their high school during the 72nd annual North-South All-stars basketball games in the Midlands.

The all-star clashes between some of the state’s top senior players are set for March 21 at Lexington High School. The girls’ game is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the boys’ game for 3 p.m.

Ashley Ridge’s Ahmad Brown and Cane Bay’s Malakhi Stremlow are on the South Boys All-stars roster while Ashley Ridge’s Amanda Blake is on the South Girls All-stars team. Cane Bay Girls Basketball coach Ira Owens is an assistant coach for the South Girls squad.

Brown, who also received All-state honors this season, averaged 17 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. Blake, another All-state selection, averaged 13.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. Stremlow, a Newberry College signee, averaged 12.8 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.

Players and coaches report on March 19 and will have three practices before battling the North all-stars on March 21.

South Boys All-stars

JB Moore, AC Flora

Ahmad Brown, Ashley Ridge

Patrick Antonelli, Bishop England

Malakhi Stremlow, Cane Bay

Maddux Harrell, Chapin

Wendell Seabrook, Charleston Charter

Tonka Hemingway, Conway

Quentin Hodge, Lakewood

Leondria Nelson, Manning

Darjawuan Brown, North Charleston

Brian Sparks, South Florence

Kaiden Mines, West Ashley

Coaches: Bret Jones, Dutch Fork; Stan Wilkins, James Island; Yusuf English, Hartsville

South Girls All-stars

Amanda Blake, Ashley Ridge

Tatyana Aiken, Bluffton

CeCe Wells, Crestwood

Jukya Bell, Dillon

Aniyah Oliver, Goose Creek

Kolia Adams, Goose Creek

Ari’Yana Hayes, Loris

Keyla Britt, Marion

Tyliah Burns, North Augusta

Ca’Vashia Johnson, North Charleston

Jordan Berger, North Myrtle Beach

Jazlynn Bowman, Scott’s Branch

Coaches: Charkris Thomas, Hemingway; Ira Owens, Cane Bay; Emily Beyoglides, James Island

Tags

Friends2Follow