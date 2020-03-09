Swamp Foxes, Cobras to participate in all-star games

Three Summerville-area athletes and a local coach will represent their high school during the 72nd annual North-South All-stars basketball games in the Midlands.
The all-star clashes between some of the state’s top senior players are set for March 21 at Lexington High School. The girls’ game is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the boys’ game for 3 p.m.
Ashley Ridge’s Ahmad Brown and Cane Bay’s Malakhi Stremlow are on the South Boys All-stars roster while Ashley Ridge’s Amanda Blake is on the South Girls All-stars team. Cane Bay Girls Basketball coach Ira Owens is an assistant coach for the South Girls squad.
Brown, who also received All-state honors this season, averaged 17 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. Blake, another All-state selection, averaged 13.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. Stremlow, a Newberry College signee, averaged 12.8 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.
Players and coaches report on March 19 and will have three practices before battling the North all-stars on March 21.
South Boys All-stars
JB Moore, AC Flora
Ahmad Brown, Ashley Ridge
Patrick Antonelli, Bishop England
Malakhi Stremlow, Cane Bay
Maddux Harrell, Chapin
Wendell Seabrook, Charleston Charter
Tonka Hemingway, Conway
Quentin Hodge, Lakewood
Leondria Nelson, Manning
Darjawuan Brown, North Charleston
Brian Sparks, South Florence
Kaiden Mines, West Ashley
Coaches: Bret Jones, Dutch Fork; Stan Wilkins, James Island; Yusuf English, Hartsville
South Girls All-stars
Amanda Blake, Ashley Ridge
Tatyana Aiken, Bluffton
CeCe Wells, Crestwood
Jukya Bell, Dillon
Aniyah Oliver, Goose Creek
Kolia Adams, Goose Creek
Ari’Yana Hayes, Loris
Keyla Britt, Marion
Tyliah Burns, North Augusta
Ca’Vashia Johnson, North Charleston
Jordan Berger, North Myrtle Beach
Jazlynn Bowman, Scott’s Branch
Coaches: Charkris Thomas, Hemingway; Ira Owens, Cane Bay; Emily Beyoglides, James Island