Swamp Foxes claim region tennis championship

The Ashley Ridge Girls Tennis team completed a clean sweep of its Region 8-AAAAA opponents Oct. 13 with a 6-0 victory over Summerville.
Caroline Jacky, Kenzie Moten, Abby Oberman, Jaylin Gil and Elena Stopar all earned a win on the singles courts. Megan Schmedeke and Rachel Henry teamed up on the No. 2 Doubles court to clinch the victory.
The Swamp Foxes dominated their region this year, not dropping a single set against region opponents on the way to capturing their second consecutive region championship. The team has now won its last 15 region matches.
“The strength of this team comes when one looks at its depth down the ladder,” AR coach Sean McCawley said. “I have a No. 2 Doubles player that played all of last season at No. 2 Singles, so we have experience in tough matches all the way through our line-up. At this point, it is a matter of believing in what we can do and then executing that belief.”
Other members of the team are senior co-captain Emily Fuss, Claire Shultz, Julia Wilson, Rolyns Hadley, and Madison Pastor.
With the same lineup, the team closed out its regular season Oct. 14 with a 6-0 win at Cane Bay. Heading into playoffs, Ashley Ridge is 9-3. The Swamp Foxes were scheduled to host Chapin in the first round Oct. 20.