Swamp Foxes capture region swim championships

For the third consecutive year, Ashley Ridge swept the Region 8-AAAAA Championship Swim Meet.
The Ashley Ridge Girls tallied 396 points at the North Charleston Aquatic Center Oct. 3 to claim the 2020 girls’ swimming region championship. West Ashley (243) was the runner-up, followed by Fort Dorchester (229) and Summerville (163).
The Ashley Ridge Boys tallied 341 points to claim the 2020 boys’ swimming region championship. West Ashley (338) was right behind to claim runner-up honors. Following were Summerville (204), Fort Dorchester (129) and Stall (1).
Many of the swimmers who had the better finishes at the region meet will compete again Oct. 10 during the Class AAAAA State Swim Meet being hosted for the first time by the North Charleston Aquatic Center. Unfortunately because of the COVID-19 pandemic spectators will not be allowed at that meet.
Below is a list of swimmers and relay teams that placed first for their event at the region meet to garner all-region honors.
Winners from the 2020 Region 8-AAAAA Championship Swim Meet
Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay: West Ashley (Claire Green, Claire Porter, Grace Porter, Madeline Ballard)
Boys 200 Medley Relay: Ashley Ridge (Cohen Phillips, Colin Phipps, Josh Baroody, Lucas Millard)
Girls 200 Freestyle: AR’s Hannah Grover (2:00.21 time)
Boys 200 Freestyle: WA’s Carson Owens (1:50.44)
Girls 200 IM: AR’s Courtney Tedesco (2:17.82)
Boys 200 IM: AR’s Cohen Phillips (2:05.14)
Girls 50 Freestyle: Summerville’s Cassidy Lima (24.71)
Boys 50 Freestyle: Summerville’s Tobey Lima (22.07)
Girls 100 Butterfly: FD’s Madelyn Routhier (1:00.07)
Boys 100 Butterfly: WA’s Carson Owens (54.89)
Girls 100 Freestyle: Summerville’s Cassidy Lima (54.99)
Boys 100 Freestyle: Summerville’s Tobey Lima (49.05)
Girls 500 Freestyle: WA’s Lyra Cooksey-Coale (5:37.36)
Boys 500 Freestyle: WA’s Gray Gladwell (5:17.89)
Girls 200 Freestyle Relay: AR (Kennedy Elwood, Olivia Ackerman, Hannah Grover, Courtney Tedesco)
Boys 200 Freestyle Relay: WA (Parker Capps, Evan Thrasher, James Haselden, Carson Owens)
Girls 100 Backstroke: AR’s Courtney Tedesco (1:01.46)
Boys 100 Backstroke: Summerville’s Luke Brusseau (57.97)
Girls 100 Breaststroke: WA’s Madeline Ballard (1:13.27)
Boys 100 Breaststroke: AR’s Cohen Phillips (1:01.82)
Girls 400 Freestyle Relay: AR (Hannah Grover, Emma Merchak, Courtney Tedesco, Kyra Boykin)
Boys 400 Freestyle Relay: WA (Parker Capps, Kayleb Eldridge, Gray Gladwell, Carson Owens)