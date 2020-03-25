Swamp Foxes are moving in the right direction

The Ashley Ridge Boys Soccer team is young and still looking for its first win of the season, but Coach Nate Harris has confidence in his squad.
“We got beat up a little at the Bryan Ostrower Showcase in Rock Hill, but since returning to the Low Country we have only given up two goals in regulation,” Harris said. “Each game is better than the one before it and we are definitely moving in the right direction. I am very proud of the players. They have bought into the long term process and really bonded. This is one of the closest teams I have had the pleasure of coaching.”
The Swamp Foxes won their region last season and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs before being eliminated by Lexington. Several starters graduated from that team, but Ashley Ridge did return nine varsity lettermen this season.
Coaches are relying heavily on its senior captains, striker Blaise Dampier and midfielder Jacob Dupske.
“These young men have helped steer our young team to strong efforts both on and off the field,” Harris said.
Junior goalkeeper Beckham Boomershine returns after sharing time in goal with Eric Watson last season. Others back from last season include striker Austin Smith, midfielder Logan Karns and defenders Perrin Witherspoon, Matthew Langhals, Kevin Brigham and Cameron Johnson.
New members of the team are freshman Christian Lozano, sophomores Evan Dupske, Riley Hettesheimer, Jonathan Perez-Perez, Callen Reed and Will McCune, juniors William Foxworth, Broden Robinson and Francisco Martinez, and senior Wassim Hadweh. McCune has goalkeeping experience and the other new members of the team will be used largely as midfielders and defenders.
“We are the youngest we have been since our inaugural season of 2009,” Harris said. “We start a number of sophomores and one freshmen. Our young men have worked extremely hard and when we fall short, it is more to size and speed versus a talent gap. Our players are extremely talented and this season is truly an investment in the future.”