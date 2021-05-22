Swamp Foxes advance in softball playoffs

While softball teams are preparing for the Lower State round of the state playoffs, track athletes are reflecting on their success in the state finals.
The Ashley Ridge Softball team defeated St. James 4-1 May 21 in the Class AAAAA Softball Playoffs to clinch the District 4 Championship and advance to the Lower State Championship Series. The Lady Swamp Foxes will face Berkeley in the best-of-three series.
The first game will be hosted by Berkeley May 24 and the second will be hosted by Ashley Ridge May 26. If a third game is needed it will be played at a neutral site May 28.
“Some players are starting to get hot to pick up a little bit of slack we had in the lineup,” Ashley Ridge coach Larissa Shannon said. “For a lot of the season the top and middle of the lineup has kind of pulled us through and now the bottom is starting to get hot as well. Our pitching has been stellar throughout the playoffs and so has our defense. We are not giving anyone extra at bats and we are making the plays we need to make.”
Ellie Rapson had two hits Friday and Molly Vaughn also reached base twice. Skylar Crabtee had the pitching win. Earlier in the week, Ally Eubanks had the pithing win in both the Swamp Foxes’ 5-1 victory over White Knoll and their 4-2 win at St. James.
Track and Field Finals
Ashley Ridge, Fort Dorchester and Summerville all qualified athletes for the 2021 5A Track and Field State Championships in Columbia May 22.
Green Wave thrower Zachary Counts claimed an individual state championship by placing first in the Discus Throw with a 156-08 mark. He also placed second in the Shot Put with a 52-06.75 mark.
Summerville’s Daren Hinds placed third in the 1600-meter Run with a 4:28.95 time and eighth in the 3200.
At the girls’ meet, Rachel Davis placed second in the Shot Put with a 40-00.00 mark and fifth in the Discus. Sarah Wimpee placed second in the Discus with a 115-06 mark.
Other Summerville athletes who placed at the state meet include Hayden Fulcher (6th in the javelin), Devon Smith (8th/400 hurdles) and Kamryn White (4th/100).
Ashley Ridge’s Josh Baroody placed second in the Pole Vault with a 14-06.00 mark.
At the girls’ meet, Leila McClough placed third in the Long Jump with a 17-06.25 mark and fifth in the Triple Jump. Samantha Franklin placed second in the Javelin Throw with a 107-11 mark while Vanessa Blake placed third with a 100-04 mark.
Other Ashley Ridge athletes who placed at the state meet include Sadie Williams (7th/800) and the 4x800 Relay Team of Sophia Thomas, Sadie Williams, Katherine Jackson, Amya Hargrove, Caroline Jacky and Rowan Hearn (7th).
Fort Dorchester athletes who placed at the state meet include Canii Tucker (6th/high jump), Michael Smalls (8th/high jump), Jaeden Profit (5th/discus), Mac England (8th/pole vault) and Tess Studley (7th/1600).