Sumter edges past Ashley Ridge

Ashley Ridge suffered a heartbreaking loss to Sumter in the opening round of the Class AAAAA Boys Basketball playoffs.
Ashley Ridge senior Evan Logan sank a three-point shot in the closing minute to tie the game. Just when it looked like the Swamp Foxes would prevent Sumter from getting off a shot to force overtime, Joseph Durant drove the lane and released a shot at the buzzer that sank to give the Gamecocks a 52-50 victory.
“We played the way we have all year,” Ashley Ridge coach Curtis Capers said. “We played extremely hard. Sumter is well coached so we knew this was going to be a really good match. They have really good guards that are pretty good with the basketball and some guys who can shoot.”
Durant, Nakeem Issac and Leslie Owens all scored 12 points for Sumter, which improved to 16-11 with the win.
Senior Ahmad Brown led Ashley Ridge with a game-high 17 points. Seniors Rashad Brown and Trey Gadson both added 10 points for the Swamp Foxes, which fell to 17-8 with the loss.
Sumter advances to play at Goose Creek Feb. 22 in the second round.