Summerville's Rachel Davis headed to USC Upstate

The path for Rachel Davis wasn’t always clear.
Davis was a three-sport athlete at Goose Creek High School who transferred to Summerville her junior year so she could play for her father, Lady Green Wave basketball coach Calvin Davis.
Because she is the daughter of a basketball coach and made considerable contributions for the Green Wave on the hardwood her junior and senior seasons, some thought she would play basketball in college.
Instead, Davis signed with the University of South Carolina Upstate and will be a member of the women’s track and field team. The Spartans’ coaching staff recruited her for the shot put, discus and hammer throw events.
“I love their program,” Davis said. “It is set up like a family and I think they can help me progress.”
Early this high school season, she hit the 40-foot mark in the shot put, her personal best.
“That puts her in an elite group,” Summerville athletic director Biron Rutherford said. “When you hit the 40-foot mark college coaches take notice.”
They did and she was happy to take their calls.
“As this season progressed I realized multiple schools would like to have me for their track and field team so I decided it was something to pursue,” Davis said. “I mean I love doing it. During my 10th-grade year I started winning and that made me realize I really had a chance to develop as a thrower, so since then I’ve put a lot of focus on it.”
Davis claimed a Region 8-AAAAA championship in both the shot put and discus. At the Class AAAAA track and field championships, she placed second in the shot put with a 40-00.00 mark and fifth in the discus with a 106-02 mark. The winning throw in the shot put was only a quarter of an inch farther than her throw. If Davis had matched her 118-00 personal-best mark in the discus, she would have placed second in that event.
Her signing with a college track program wasn’t such a surprise to her family. Her brother Brian was a state champion triple jumper for Goose Creek. After also competing for the Gators, her brother Timmy went on to compete as a triple jumper for Charleston Southern.
“She’s carrying on a family tradition,” her father said. “Even though it’s not basketball, I’m excited she found her niche. She is a versatile athlete and a good listener so I know when her brothers give her advice it will sink in and that will give her a leg up.”
Davis plans to major in business management.