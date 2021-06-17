Summerville's Daren Hinds named Region 8-AAAAA track athlete of the year

The Summerville High School boys track and field team landed 10 athletes and a coach on this year’s Region 8-AAAAA all-region team.
Senior Daren Hinds was named the region's track and field athlete of the year. Hinds, who has signed with the Winthrop University for track and cross country, claimed two individual region titles this spring.
In the region meet, he won the 1,600-meter event with a time of 4:38.46 and the 3,200 with a 9:51.08 time. At the state qualifier, he placed second in the 1,600 with a 4:26.92 time and seventh in the 3,200. in the Class AAAAA state championships, Hinds placed third in the 1,600 and eighth in the 3,200 run.
He is now a five-time state qualifier who received all-state honors twice.
After leading the Green Wave boys to the 2021 team region championship, Summerville’s Kevin Bellush was named the region coach of the year. Others representing Summerville on the all-region team are Leroy Simmons, Zachary Counts, Elijah Patrick, Carlos Frank, Devon Smith, Christian Garcia, Isaac Cinnamon, Andrew Simpson and Roman Page.
Ashley Ridge had four athletes named to the all-region team – Ethan Hearn, Josh Baroody, Donovan Hiott and Aiden Peterson. Alec Chavis, Tre’Shaun Middleton and Canii Tucker represent Fort Dorchester on the team. West Ashley’s Javion Seger, Mark Legare, Jahleel Porter and Antwaine Chisolm, and Stall’s Josue Salazar also received all-region honors.