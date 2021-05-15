Summerville's Aidan Hunter tosses shutout in baseball playoffs

Aidan Hunter did his thing on the hill and Cole Messina and PJ Morlando provided key hits as Summerville edged Lexington in the Class AAAAA baseball playoffs.
Hunter fanned 11 batters while walking only three and surrendering five hits as the Green Wave opened the playoffs May 14 with a 1-0 shutout over visiting Lexington. Hunter improved his pitching record to 5-1 while his team improved to 20-7.
“Their No. 1 pitcher threw well, but we got to him late,” Summerville coach Bo Charpia said. “Even then they probably had us thrown out at the plate and they just over threw the cut and over threw the plate. That one play gave us the win, but Aidan locked it in tonight and basically carried us on his back.”
Messina opened the bottom of the sixth inning with a double. That brought Morlando, a left-handed batter, to the plate so Lexington brought in a south paw pitcher. It didn’t yield the advantage the Wildcats had hoped as Morlando hit a single to send Messina to third. The player making the throw from the outfield missed his mark and Messina took advantage of it by racing home to score the game’s only run as a throw to the plate sailed high.
A trio of Lexington pitchers surrendered four hits in the game while striking out eight Summerville batters, but the two hits in the sixth were all the Green Wave needed. Morlando also had a hit in the first inning and Carson Messina had a hit in the fifth.
“There were situations tonight where we could have wilted and given up a run or two but we didn’t fold under pressure,” Charpia said. “We were able to run our bunt coverages the right way and we had a big out at the plate when they tried to score on a passed ball. The guys are starting to believe we can be really good so a win like this definitely helps.”
Summerville will host Wando, a 12-0 winner over Socastee, on May 17. The loser of that game will play either Socastee or Lexington on May 19 while the winner will go straight to the District 4 championship series May 21.
In the other Lower State playoff bracket, Ashley Ridge fell 11-1 to Dutch Fork in its first playoff game. The Swamp Foxes will play St. James on May 17. The loser of that game will be eliminated while the winner will play in another elimination game May 19.