Summerville to face Berkeley in Lower State baseball series

Summerville baseball coach Bo Charpia needed something special from his team, and boy did his players deliver.
Wando took a 7-0 lead over Summerville on May 21 in the Class AAAAA baseball district finals, but the Green Wave rallied for a 10-7 win to claim the District 4 championship and advance to the Lower State championship series May 24-28. Summerville will face Berkeley, which defeated Dutch Fork twice on May 21 to claim the District 3 championship, in the three-game series.
“These guys never quit,” Charpia said. “We were down and left for dead against Reed Garris who is arguably one of the best arms in the state. He was on and on early so our goal was just to battle and win a couple of bats and see what happens. We put some balls in play, he walked a couple and we got some timely hits.”
Summerville scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Cole Messina doubled to get things started and scored on a sacrifice fly by Maddox Webb. Lane Tobin then singled to plate PJ Morlando. Carson Messina followed with a double to score Tobin, cutting Wando's lead to 7-3.
The real excitement came in the bottom of the sixth. Carson Messina hit a grand slam to drive in Morlando, Webb and Tobin and tie the game. Later in the inning, Trae Bunch hit a three-run shot that drove in Mason Hutto and Campbell McCurry for the 10-7 Summerville lead.
“What can you say about a freshman like Carson Messina who with the bases loaded and us down four runs gets a fast ball and just barrels it,” Charpia said. “Then Trae Bunch came up and hit what we thought would be a gapper, but the ball sailed out of here.”
For Bunch, Summerville’s nine-hole hitter, it was his first home run of the season.
“I guarantee you they were trying to not walk Bunch because they didn’t want the bases loaded when Cole Messina comes up,” Charpia said. “Those were two big hits, but a lot of players did a lot of important things for us tonight. During the final inning, they loaded the bases but then Maddox Webb makes a great play on a ground ball to third to end the game. We had young guys who made big plays and had big hits tonight.”
The win meant Summerville avoided a double header.
“I can’t believe we came back and won that game,” Charpia said. “It is almost like a dream, but I’m glad we did because the last thing we wanted to do is play a second game. Owen Wellman came in and settled us down by throwing zeros up on the board. That is big after they just lit our pitchers up in the first three innings. When he is locked in on the mound and is throwing that curve ball for a strike and locating his fast ball, he is very effective.”
The Green Wave only had to throw ace Aidan Hunter one inning, the final inning, so he will now be available early in the Lower State championship series.
The last time Summerville advanced to the Lower State final was in 2016, the year Banks Faulkner led the Green Wave to its last baseball state championship. Summerville enters this year’s Lower State series with a 22-7 record while Berkeley enters with a 27-4 record. The Green Wave will host the Stags May 24 and travel to Moncks Corner May 26. If a third game is needed, it will be played at a neutral site May 28.
On May 17, Summerville defeated Wando, 6-4, to send Wando into the District 4 loser’s bracket. Noah Chapman had the pitching win after striking out eight batters and walking four in five innings. Ty Hedges threw two innings, striking out three and walking none. Cole Messina was 3 for 4 at the plate with an RBI and two runs scored. Wellman was 2 for 4 with two runs scored.