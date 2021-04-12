Summerville has strong showing at Palmetto Invitational

Summerville placed third in this year’s Palmetto Invitational Tournament at Wescott Park April 9-10.
Berkeley went 5-0 to win the softball tournament. Stratford, which fell 16-9 to Berkeley in the tournament championship game, claimed runner-up honors for a field of 12 teams.
Summerville went 4-1 in the tournament. The Green Wave defeated Cane Bay, Timberland and South Florence in pool play to earn a spot in the Gold (championship) Bracket. There, its first opponent was Berkeley, which handed Summerville a 7-6 loss.
The Green Wave bounced back that evening, claiming a 6-0 win over Colleton County in the third-place game. Junior Logan Goodwin pitched the shutout.
The Green Wave opened the scoring in the first inning. Mykenzie Overton reached on a single and scored on a triple from Carson Shaw. Ansley Bennett then plated Shaw for a 2-0 Summerville lead.
Summerville did even more damage in the bottom of the second, scoring four more runs. Katie Guilliam began the turn at bat with a single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from Goodwin. Guilliam stole third and came home when the throw got past the third baseman.
Summerville then loaded the bases with walks by McKenzie Bailey and Savanah Koester and a base hit by Shelbie Mazell. Two more runs scored when Overton was hit by a pitch and Shaw received a base on balls. Then Mazell scored on a wild pitch for the 6-0 margin.
Ashley Ridge and Fort Dorchester both played in the tournament’s Silver Bracket. Fort Dorchester defeated South Florence 5-3 to advance to the bracket championship game. There, the Lady Patriots fell 4-3 to Cane Bay.
After losing to Cane Bay, Ashley Ridge defeated South Florence in the bracket’s consolation game.
Hanahan defeated Timberland in the championship game for the Bronze Bracket.
This week, Summerville has a three-game series against West Ashley. The Green Wave hosts the Wildcats at 7 p.m. April 14.
Ashley Ridge has a three-game series against Berkeley. The Swamp Foxes host Berkeley at 7 p.m. April 12 and April 16.