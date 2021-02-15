Summerville Girls remain undefeated

The Summerville Girls defeated both of their Dorchester School District Two rivals last week to capture the Region 8-AAAAA Girls Basketball Championship.
The Lady Green Wave defeated Ashley Ridge Feb. 10 and Fort Dorchester Feb. 12 to improve to 7-0 on the season and 4-0 in region play. This is the second year in a row Summerville has swept its region opponents to capture the region title and its top playoff seeding.
“I always tell our girls offense puts people in the stands, but defense wins championships,” Summerville coach Calvin Davis said. “We are playing very solid defense this year and that is the difference in our team.”
Summerville had to battle at Ashley Ridge, but came out on top with a 44-41 victory. Ashley Ridge took a 35-34 lead with just more than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but then Summerville’s Carya Manick and Nique Polite both hit a three-point shot to put the Green Wave back on top. In the final 45 seconds of play, Manick and Lexi Shepard combined to hit four of six free throws to clinch the victory.
Manick finished with a team-high 11 points and Polite finished with 10. Shepard added 9 points while both Jasmine Grant and Kylie Sims chipped in 5 and Rachel Davis chipped in 4.
Two nights later, Summerville’s defense was even more impressive as the Green Wave earned a 50-20 victory over Fort Dorchester.
“We didn’t have school today so I brought them in early so I could get them focused for the game,” Davis said. “They responded. They realized this was their last regular-season game so they had to come out and perform and that is what they did.”
Shepard led the Summerville offense and finished with a game-high 14 points. Manick added 10 points for Summerville while Ya’Niah Smith added 7 and Sims added 6. Polite, Larrysha Smiley, Brianna Moore, Kendahl Elmore and Cynthia Lawrence also sank shots for Summerville.
Summerville will host the runner-up of Region 5-AAAAA for the first round of the state playoffs Feb. 22.