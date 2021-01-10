Summerville Girls out to defend region title

The Summerville Girls Basketball team aims to repeat as the Region 8-AAAAA Champion.
The Lady Green Wave is ranked fourth in the latest South Carolina Class AAAAA Girls Basketball rankings behind Clover, Sumter and TL Hanna. Summerville returned all its starters from a team that swept its region opponents last season and is therefore the favorite to win the region crown this season.
Summerville is out to a 3-0 start after sweeping a series with Wando, which defeated the Lady Green Wave in the second round of the playoffs last February, and defeating Cane Bay in a single game.
The Lady Green Wave opens region play later this month. While some of the other region teams played more games in December, most still don’t have the overall on-court experience the Green Wave does.
“We have seven seniors this year and six juniors,” Summerville coach Calvin Davis said. “I like this group. If we play the tough defense I know that we can then we should be fine. I do expect our region to be very competitive. A lot of the other teams also returned several players and some will be stronger than they were last season.”
Summerville seniors Carya Manick, Lexi Shepard and Kylie Sims were each all-region players last year. Rachel Davis, Rebecca Harley, Kendahl Elmore, Cynthia Lawerence, Nique Polite, Jasmine Grant, Ya’Niah Smith and Larrysha Smiley are also returning varsity lettermen.
Shepard is leading the team’s scorers so far, averaging 12.7 points per game. Sims is averaging 11 points while Grant is averaging 9.7 and Manick is averaging 9.
Grant is leading the way on the boards, averaging a team-high 8.7 rebounds per game. Polite is averaging 7.5 rebounds while Shepard is averaging 5.3, Sims is averaging 3.3 and Smiley is averaging 2.7.
Ahead for the Green Wave are two games each against region foes Ashley Ridge, Fort Dorchester, Stall and West Ashley. Summerville also has a two-game series against Goose Creek scheduled for the week of Feb. 9. However, all of the game cancelations in December are causing several Lowcountry teams to rework their schedule so that series may be cancelled.