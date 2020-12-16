Summerville Girls looking for their mojo

The Lady Green Wave is out to a strong start, but Coach Calvin Davis says the team still hasn’t hit its stride.
Summerville improved to 3-0 with a 56-42 victory over Cane Bay Dec. 8 in the Firehouse.
However there is room for improvement and the Green Wave has some tough games ahead.
“We have a saying “One Heart, One Wave” meaning if we all buy in and play together we will be hard to beat,” Davis said. “We are playing hard and trying to find our mojo.”
Summerville outscored Cane Bay 14-2 in the second quarter to take a 27-13 lead into halftime.
The Cobras cut the lead to 3 in the third, but the Wave surged again in the fourth, outscoring Cane Bay 19-8 in the final quarter.
Lexi Shepard led the Summerville scorers with 17 points.
Carya Manick added 13 points for the Wave while Jasmine Grant added 10 and Rachel Davis added 8.
Amya Henderson had a game-high 18 points for Cane Bay. Alaina Nettles added 13 points for the Cobras, which fell to 1-2.
This week, Summerville is scheduled for a series with Berkeley, hosting the Stags Dec. 15 and traveling to Moncks Corner Dec. 18.