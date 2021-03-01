Summerville Girls fall to Sumter

A strong yet abbreviated season ended for the Lady Green Wave in the second round of the Class AAAAA Basketball playoffs.
Like most teams, the Summerville Girls have battled through obstacles brought on by COVID-19. While the team didn’t get in as many games, or practices, as it would have liked it did have a solid season.
Summerville was undefeated during the regular season and swept its region opponents to repeat as the Region 8-AAAAA Champion. It then ran over Dutch Fork, handing the Silver Foxes a 69-22 loss in the opening round of the playoffs.
But the team’s run ended Feb. 25 with a 50-32 loss to Sumter in the second round. Summerville only trailed by 2 points after two quarters, but Sumter came out of the locker room and outscored the Green Wave 19-5 in the third quarter and 17-11 in the fourth.
Summerville finishes the season with an 8-1 record. The team will graduate seven seniors at the end of the school year, Rebeccah Harley, Lexi Shepard, Carya Manick, Rachel Davis, Kylie Sims, Kendahl Elmore and Cynthia Lawerence.
Sumter improved to 12-3 and advanced to play Wando in the Lower State Championship. Clover advanced to play Rock Hill in the Upper State title game.