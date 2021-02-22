Summerville Girls crush Dutch Fork in playoffs

The Lady Green Wave Basketball team entered the playoffs dialed in and ready to go.
Summerville opened the Class AAAAA Girls Basketball playoffs Feb. 22 with a 69-22 victory over visiting Dutch Fork. The Green Wave outscored the Silver Foxes 20-4 in the first quarter, 20-1 in the second, 15-6 in the third and 14-11 in the fourth.
“We had 10 days off and we practiced hard during those days,” Summerville coach Calvin Davis said. “I’m preaching to them to dial in and stay focused. Right now they just need to try to get to the next level so that is what we are working on.”
Nique Polite drained a game-high 15 points to lead the Summerville attack. Lexi Shepard and Kylie Sims both added 11 points for the Green Wave. Jasmine Grant, Ya’Niah Smith, Carya Manick and Kendahl Elmore also all sank multiple shots.
Hillary Offing led Dutch Fork with 7 points and Tayan Anderson chipped in 6 for the Silver Foxes.
Summerville improved to 8-0 on the season while Dutch Fork fell to 8-5. The Green Wave advances to face Sumter on the road Feb. 25 in the second round. The Lady Gamecocks defeated Berkeley 48-27 in the first round.
“They have a freshman point guard that is pretty good and a center who is committed to Gardner Webb University so we will have to go out there and play our game, play tough,” Davis said. “We won’t be able to back away any.”
The winner of the Summerville/Sumter game will advance to the Lower State Championship game scheduled for March 1.