Summerville Girls capture region crown

Summerville clinched the 2019-20 Region 8-AAAAA Girls Basketball Championship last week with wins over Stall and West Ashley.
The Lady Green Wave defeated Stall 56-20 in North Charleston Feb. 4. Summerville jumped out to a 16-8 lead in the opening quarter and carried a 27-14 lead into the half. It then held Stall to only six points, all in the third quarter, during the second half.
Jasmine Grant finished with a game-high 14 points. Taliya Johnson added 10 points for Summerville while Nique Polite added 9 and Lexi Shepard added 7. Carya Manick, Rachel Davis, Cynthia Lawrence, Kendal Elmore, Kylie Sims and Ya’Neal Smith were also in on the Lady Green Wave scoring.
On Feb. 7, Summerville earned a 52-15 victory at West Ashely to improve to 19-6 on the season with a 7-0 mark in region play. Since the Lady Green Wave only has one region game remaining and all the other region teams have three or more region losses, the region championship goes to Summerville.
Summerville outscored West Ashley 26-8 in the first half. It then limited the Lady Wildcats to only one point in the third quarter and six in the fourth.
Sims led the way with a game-high 11 points. Grant, Manick, Smith and Davis all added 5 points for Summerville. Abigaile Piper, Rebeccah Harley, Johnson, Lawrence, Shepard, Smith and Elmore also all scored multiple points for Summerville.
The Lady Green Wave closes its region schedule with a rematch at Fort Dorchester Feb. 14. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
As the top seed from Region 8, Summerville will host the No. 3 seed from Region 5 Feb. 18 in the first round of the state basketball playoffs.