Summerville Boys place first

Summerville hosted six other teams for a track and field meet March 13.
Normally in mid-March the Green Wave hosts a larger event, the annual Raising Canes Track and Field Classic. Due to COVID-19, this season officials decided it would be safer to limit the number of larger meets.
Summerville won the boys’ meet with a 163-point team total. Cane Bay finished as the runner-up with 146 points. Trailing were Fort Dorchester (117), Stratford (95), Ashley Ridge (93), Berkeley (43) and Goose Creek (33).
Summerville won both the 4x400 Meter Relay and 4x800 Relay. Two Green Wave athletes won two individual events. Daren Hinds won the 1,600 Run and 3,200 Run. Zachary Counts won the Shot Put and Discus Throw.
Cane Bay sprinter Jayvion Johnson won the 100 Dash and 200 Dash and Cobra hurdler Jaylen Boudreaux won the 110 Hurdles and 400 Hurdles.
Stratford tallied 153 team points to win the girls’ meet. Summerville was the runner-up with 138 points. Trailing were Ashley Ridge (133), Fort Dorchester (108), Cane Bay (95), Berkeley (21) and Goose Creek (20).
Summerville sprinter Kamryn White won the 100 Dash and 200 Dash. Fort Dorchester’s Tess Studley won the 1,600 Run and 3,200 Run. Cane Bay’s Alaina Nettles won the Long Jump and Triple Jump.
March 13 boys’ meet Top 3 results
Name, Grade, School, result
100 Meter Dash
1 Johnson, Jayvion 11 Cane Bay 10.70
2 Jordan, Justin 12 Stratford 10.90
3 Gibbs-Washington, Omar 12 Fort Dorches 11.02
200 Meter Dash
1 Johnson, Jayvion 11 Cane Bay 21.60
2 Middleton, Tre’Shaun 12 Fort Dorches 22.40
3 Gibbs-Washington, Omar 12 Fort Dorches 22.48
400 Meter Dash
1 Simmons, Leroy 12 Summerville 52.40
2 Malloy, Davion 9 Berkeley 53.01
3 Manigault, Jerrick 11 Cane Bay 53.65
800 Meter Run
1 Kowalski, Ryland 12 Stratford 2:11.14
2 Jaedike, Jack 11 Cane Bay 2:12.55
3 Hearn, Ethan 11 Ashley Ridge 2:14.04
1600 Meter Run
1 Hinds, Daren 12 Summerville 4:37.84
2 Kowalski, Ryland 12 Stratford 4:50.22
3 McNeish, Griffin 11 Summerville 4:50.45
3200 Meter Run
1 Hinds, Daren 12 Summerville 10:32.58
2 McNeish, Griffin 11 Summerville 11:11.19
3 Gibson, Bobby 9 Stratford 11:24.35
110 Meter Hurdles
1 Boudreaux, Jaylen 11 Cane Bay 15.25
2 Middleton, Tre’Shaun 12 Fort Dorches 15.70
3 Chavis, Alec 12 Fort Dorches 15.95
400 Meter Hurdles
1 Boudreaux, Jaylen 11 Cane Bay 57.34
2 Smith, Devon 12 Summerville 1:00.79
3 Kuhlman, Mason 11 Ashley Ridge 1:03.45
4x100 Meter Relay
1 Cane Bay ‘A’ 42.95
2 Summerville ‘A’ 42.99
3 Stratford ‘A’ 43.84
4x400 Meter Relay
1 Summerville ‘A’ 3:36.51
2 Cane Bay ‘A’ 3:36.77
3 Goose Creek ‘A’ 3:41.29
4x800 Meter Relay
1 Summerville ‘A’ 8:52.00
2 Cane Bay ‘A’ 8:55.72
3 Ashley Ridge ‘A’ 9:10.28
High Jump
1 Tucker, Canii 11 Fort Dorches 5-08.00
2 Smalls, Michael 10 Fort Dorches 5-06.00
2 Simmons, Leroy 12 Summerville 5-06.00
Pole Vault
1 Calvert, Hunter 12 Stratford 13-00.00
2 Baroody, Josh 11 Ashley Ridge J13-00.00
3 Doty, Landen 10 Berkeley 12-00.00
Long Jump
1 Elmore, Keith 10 Summerville 20-06.50
2 Ravenel, Melvin 12 Goose Creek 20-00.25
3 Porter, Jordan 11 Summerville 19-07.00
Triple Jump
1 Horlback, Ma’Lek 11 Ashley Ridge 43-03.50
2 Manigault, Jerrick 11 Cane Bay 41-10.50
3 Frost, Kaleb 11 Cane Bay 41-02.50
Shot Put
1 Counts, Zachary 11 Summerville 50-05.00
2 Gadsen, Demarco 11 Berkeley 46-00.00
3 Cureton, James 12 Stratford 44-07.00
Discus Throw
1 Counts, Zachary 11 Summerville 136-07
2 Cureton, James 12 Stratford 133-09
3 Profit, Jaeden 11 Fort Dorches 117-04
Javelin Throw
1 Price, Sean 12 Cane Bay 142-05
2 Pierce, Aaron 12 Cane Bay 132-04
3 Peterson, Aiden 10 Ashley Ridge 121-09
March 13 girls’ meet Top 3 results
Name, Grade, School, result
100 Meter Dash
1 White, Kamryn 12 Summerville 12.45
2 Weiters, Aaliyanah 11 Stratford 12.47
3 Webber, Cailyn 8 Fort Dorches 12.83
200 Meter Dash
1 White, Kamryn 12 Summerville 25.97
2 Webber, Cailyn 8 Fort Dorches 26.24
3 Brown, Tyashia 10 Fort Dorches 27.20
400 Meter Dash
1 Hargrove, Amya 12 Ashley Ridge 59.43
2 Fountain, Jada 10 Summerville 1:05.57
3 Smith, Audrey 12 Ashley Ridge 1:06.77
800 Meter Run
1 Lapacinski, Jazmyn 11 Cane Bay 2:33.18
2 Dooney, Brianna 9 Summerville 2:34.44
3 Williams, Sadie 11 Ashley Ridge 2:36.29
1600 Meter Run
1 Studley, Tess 10 Fort Dorches 5:28.87
2 Runion, Cloe 8 Stratford 5:47.33
3 Williams, Sadie 11 Ashley Ridge 5:48.78
3200 Meter Run
1 Studley, Tess 10 Fort Dorches 12:03.70
2 Studley, Megan 10 Fort Dorches 12:28.55
3 Hearn, Rowan 9 Ashley Ridge 12:48.68
100 Meter Hurdles
1 Nixon, Kyonna 12 Stratford 18.10
2 Scruggs, Grace 11 Summerville 18.22
3 Kornasiewicz, Alyssa 11 Summerville 18.63
400 Meter Hurdles
1 Buckley, Brooklyn 10 Stratford 1:14.01 2
2 Haase, Alisa 9 Cane Bay 1:14.05 2
3 Larkins, Amiya 10 Fort Dorches 1:19.05 2
4x100 Meter Relay
1 Fort Dorchester ‘A’ 51.88
2 Ashley Ridge ‘A’ 52.06
3 Stratford ‘A’ 52.16
4x400 Meter Relay
1 Cane Bay ‘A’ 4:21.23
2 Ashley Ridge ‘A’ 4:22.39
3 Stratford ‘A’ 4:23.46
4x800 Meter Relay
1 Ashley Ridge ‘A’ 10:40.25
2 Stratford ‘A’ 10:55.09
3 Summerville ‘A’ 11:06.13
High Jump
1 Cook, Yasmine 10 Stratford J4-08.00
2 Blake, Vanessa 12 Ashley Ridge J4-08.00
3 Blake, Dianna 9 Ashley Ridge 4-06.00
Pole Vault
1 England, Mac 9 Fort Dorches 9-06.00
2 Polite, Sydney 12 Stratford 8-00.00
3 Parker, Hailey 11 Ashley Ridge 7-06.00
Long Jump
1 Nettles, Alaina 10 Cane Bay 16-11.75
2 Cook, Yasmine 10 Stratford 15-06.50
3 Miyazaki, Shelby 10 Cane Bay 14-10.00
Triple Jump
1 Nettles, Alaina 10 Cane Bay 35-11.00
2 Cook, Yasmine 10 Stratford 35-07.25
3 Stewart, Amari 11 Berkeley 32-04.75
Shot Put
1 Brown, Dannielle 11 Stratford 36-06.00
2 Guillory, Kayshrion 11 Stratford 35-11.00
3 Davis, Rachel 12 Summerville 35-08.00
Discus Throw
1 Lawson, Catrice 12 Fort Dorches 102-05
2 Guillory, Kayshrion 11 Stratford 102-02
3 Wimpee, Sarah 11 Summerville 102-01
Javelin Throw
1 Franklin, Samantha 9 Ashley Ridge 114-06
2 Blake, Vanessa 12 Ashley Ridge 105-05
3 Butt, Peyton 12 Summerville 80-00