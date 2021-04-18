Summerville Baseball picks up first region wins

The Green Wave Baseball team opened region play by claiming victory in two out of three games against West Ashley.
“These wins are big,” Summerville coach Bo Charpia said. “West Ashley has very good arms and they are capable of beating anybody.”
The Green Wave defeated the Wildcats 7-2 April 16 during the series finale.
“Tonight they had Trip Brown pitching and he is really good, but we were able to extend his pitch count earlier in the game and that helped us later,” Charpia said. “We were able to string a couple of hits together in the fifth and the sixth and find some breathing room. Carson Messina and Lane Tobin had some big hits. I couldn’t be more proud of our guys.”
Tobin led the way at the plate, going 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored. Messina was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. Cole Messina, PJ Morlando, Brandon Powell and Maddox Webb also had a hit for Summerville.
Owen Wellman had the pitching win. He stuck out eight batters while only walking three and surrendering two earned runs in six innings. Ty Hedges pitched the final inning and fanned one batter while walking none and surrendering no runs.
Two days earlier, Summerville fell 7-0 to West Ashley.
“We went down Highway 61 and they took it to us,” Charpia said. “They beat us and there have only been a few times in the last seven years when I would say we were just beat. They hit the ball well. They played good defense and pitched. Garrick Murray threw it down our throats.”
Murray fanned 11 Green Wave batters while walking four and surrendering only four hits in six innings on the hill. Brown closed the game out and fanned two batters while walking none.
Webb led Summerville at the plate, going 2 for 3. Wellman, Morlando, Tobin and Trae Bunch also had a hit for the Wave.
Summerville opened the series April 12 with an 8-1 victory.
“Aidan Hunter got us off to a good start,” Charpia said. “He was very efficient on the mound.”
Hunter pitched the first six innings and fanned seven batters while walking only one and surrendering only three hits. Noah Chapman closed the game out and allowed no hits, walks or runs.
Bunch and Hunter led the Green Wave batters, both going 2 for 3 with an RBI. Morlando was 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored. Carson Messina, Cole Messina, Campbell McCurry, Morlando, Webb, Tobin and Wellman also had a hit.
Summerville exited the series with a 14-3 record with a 2-1 mark in Region 8-AAAAA. The Green Wave is currently in first place for the region, but has several key games remaining. Ashley Ridge finished last week with a 4-2 mark in the region while West Ashley finished at 3-3 and Fort Dorchester finished at 0-3.
This week, Summerville has a three-game series against the Swamp Foxes. Summerville hosts Ashley Ridge April 19, travels to Ashley Ridge April 21 and hosts the series finale April 23. All three games are scheduled for 7 p.m.
“Ashley Ridge is a rival and we know what they are all about,” Charpia said. “They are tough and play hard. They are well coached so it is going to be a battle all three games.”