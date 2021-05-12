Summerville, Ashley Ridge send golfers to state championship

The Green Wave boys golf team and an Ashley Ridge golfer have punched their tickets into the Class AAAAA state championship tournament.
Summerville came in with a 317 team score May 10 to place seventh out of 16 teams in the 5A Lower State championship match at Shaftesbury Glen Golf and Fish Club. The top eight teams, as well as the four individual golfers with the top scores who aren't on a top 8 team, qualify for the 5A state championship scheduled for May 17-18 at the Country Club of South Carolina in Florence.
“We are playing some good golf right now,” Summerville coach Ian Lenke said. “The scary thing is we could be much better if all the guys click at the same time.”
The Green Wave was led by junior AJ Martino, who shot a three-over-par 75. Freshman Jake Traylor shot a 79. Trailing were junior Josh Traylor (81), senior Bonner Guilford (82) and senior Thomas McGinnis (97). Guilford carded an even par for the back nine.
Ashley Ridge’s Jack Cooper shot a 76 at Lower State to also qualify for the state championship.
“Jack was able to get comfortable with his game down the stretch of the season,” Ashley Ridge coach Bradley Dobbels said. “He has grown in his mental approach towards the game, which has allowed him to post his lowest scores of the year during the last few weeks of the season. He just missed out on making the all-region team and that motivated him to play well in the Lower State Qualifier.”
Trailing for the Swamp Foxes were Ethan Hubert (86), Wade Mizell (90), Connor Haas (90) and Wyatt Mizell (90).
Jon Graham led Fort Dorchester with an 86. Trailing for the Patriots were Tyson Leclaire (89), Christian Dixon (109), Ty Howey (113) and Lucas Johnson (115).
Lexington won the Lower State match with a 302 team score. Other Lower State teams advancing to the state championship are Chapin (310), Wando (312), West Ashley (312), St. James (313), River Bluff and Conway (319).
Carolina Forest’s Jackson Lesley, Sumter’s Palmer Robbins and White Knoll’s Collin Marshall also qualified as individuals.