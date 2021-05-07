Summerville, Ashley Ridge golfers advance to Lower State

Summerville came up six strokes shy at the Region 8-AAAAA Boys Golf Region Championship.
West Ashley came in with a team score of 314 at Legend Oaks golf course April 29 to capture the region title. Summerville claimed runner-up honors with a 320 score. Trailing were Ashley Ridge (326) and Fort Dorchester (392).
Low medalist and Region Player of the Year was Ryan Bozard from West Ashley, who shot a 71 on the par-72 course. Summerville’s Josh Traylor and West Ashley’s Luis Smith shot 78s and West Ashley’s Simon DiMaggio shot 79. Also making this year’s all-region team are Summerville’s AJ Martino (80) and Ashley Ridge’s Wade Mizell (80) and Wyatt Mizell (80).
All four teams advance to the Lower State qualifying match at Shaftesberry Glen golf course in Conway. The top teams, plus the top individuals, from that match will advance to the 5A state championship match.
This season, each team in the region had golfers step up at different times. Summerville’s Jake Traylor was low medalist six times out of 13 matches and Martino was low medalist four times. Fort Dorchester’s Jon Graham was also low medalist four times. Coaches said Wade Mizell and Wyatt Mizell were among the region’s most consistent golfers.