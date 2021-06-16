You are the owner of this article.
Summerville, Ashley Ridge, Fort Dorchester baseball players named to all-star team

Athletes named to all-star team
Ashley Ridge shortstop/pitcher Nick Vaughn is one of four Summerville-area athletes selected for this year’s S.C. Baseball Coaches Association North-South All-Star Series.

Baseball players from Ashley Ridge, Fort Dorchester and Summerville received all-star honors this spring.

Ashley Ridge pitcher/infielder Nick Vaughn, Fort Dorchester shortstop Tyler Christmas, and Summerville pitcher/infielder Aiden Hunter and catcher Cole Messina were named to the South Lowcountry all-star team that participated in the S.'C. Baseball Coaches Association North-South All-Star Series.

Many of the state’s top senior baseball players are chosen and divided into four teams geographically. The teams then compete against each other during a series of games designed to showcase their skills.

Twenty seniors from Lowcountry teams in all S.C. High School League classifications were selected for this year’s event. Others named to the South Lowcountry team are Drake Nisbet (Philip Simmons), Alex Smalls (West Ashley), Joseph McCormack (Oceanside), Luke Blankenship (Hanahan), Tate Miller (Hilton Head), Reed Garris (Wando), Marshall Whitmer (Wando), Chase Loggins (Bishop England), Josh Davis (Stratford), Darin Horn (May River), Jesse Free (Berkeley), Chevy Wrenn (Berkeley) Cade Mitchell (Bamberg-Ehrhardt), Rhogue Wallace (Beaufort) Ayrton Leichner (James Island) and Stephen West (James Island).

Fort Dorchester coach Ronnie Sayer has been named the  Region 8-AAAAA baseball coach of the year.

Region 8-AAAAA Baseball

Summerville, which won the Region 8-AAAAA baseball  championship this spring, landed four players on the all-region team. Messina, Hunter, shortstop Lane Tobin and outfielder/first baseman PJ Morlando represent the Green Wave on the list. Morlando is the only freshman to earn all-region honors.

Christmas, pitcher/infielder Donavan Accerbi and pitcher/infielder Brandon Phillips represent Fort Dorchester on the team. Vaughn, pitcher/infielder CJ Van Slooten and pitcher Chase Stryker represent Ashley Ridge. Stryker is the only sophomore on the list.

After his team won 10 out its last 13 games this spring, Fort Dorchester’s Ronnie Sayer was named region coach of the year. West Ashley’s Alex Smalls was named region player of the year. The Wildcats' Matt Smith and Tanner Henderson also received all-region honors.