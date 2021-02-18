Summerville advances to state title match

Xavirer Anderson gave Summerville the lead and Benjamin Guilliam sealed the victory to send the Green Wave to the state wrestling finals for the first time since 2014.
“We made the Lower State Championship three years in a row, but haven’t been back to the state championship match so it is a great feeling to get back over the hump,” Summerville coach Darryl tucker said. “These guys have worked so hard through adversity. I mean we were shut down for 38 straight days and our guys didn’t pout, they didn’t complain. We got the green light and they came back and went back to work and you see what happened.”
Anderson earned a 12-3 major decision in the 108-pound weight class to break a 24-all tie with River Bluff during the Class AAAAA Wrestling Lower State Championship match Feb. 17. Then Guilliam pinned his Gators opponent in the final class of the evening to lift the Green Wave to a 34-24 victory and into the state finals. Summerville will face Hillcrest at 7 p.m. Feb. 20 at Dreher High School in the 5A State Championship match.
“We knew we kind of had the upper hand in the lower weights so we just kind of needed to weather the storm up top,” Summerville coach Darryl tucker said. “We kind of got lucky with some bumping around. We got that pin at 195 and the decision at heavyweight so all we needed were two wins to finish it up. Our little guys have been wrestling really well the last couple of weeks and our stud stepped up to finish it off for us.”
Even in some of the classes River Bluff won, Green Wave grapplers had a strong performance. Summerville had the lead at one point in three of the six classes it lost.
“At 160 we had a chance to win,” Tucker said. “Their guy is ranked No. 1 or 2 in the state and we lost a one-point match to him. Those kind of matches, hanging in with guys like that, gives momentum to your teammates. When you give that kind of effort, it makes everyone else step up and do the same thing. We feed off each other and have been doing that all year.”
The match only featured four wins by fall, two by each team. After taking a 14-4 lead into the third period of the opening match at 122, Summerville’s Hassan Williams was pinned by River Bluff’s Michael Rogers. River Bluff’s Quinton Boyle also won by fall at 172. In addition to Guilliam’s pin, Green Wave grappler Kyle Combs won by fall at 197.
Also notching victories for Summerville were Gavin Butler (126), Brayton Killiri (134), Aidan Jurey (140), Ryu Brown (147) and Rubin Izzard (287).
