Spring sports seasons canceled

It’s official; not only will high school teams in the state not have region or state championship events, they will not play any more at all this spring.
Many coaches, athletes, parents and fans were holding out hope the spread of COVID-19 would slow enough by the end of April to make it safe for spring sports teams to return to action and complete some sort of condensed season. While there does seem to be a decline in the rate the virus is spreading, it isn’t enough for government and school officials to feel safe about students getting together in large groups.
On April 22, Governor Henry McMaster announced in-person school closure for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. That was the final nail in the coffin for all remaining high school spring sports activities, practices and games alike.
The South Carolina High School League formalized its cancelations later in the day during a meeting of its executive committee and issued a press release stating that while it was not an easy decision to make, the health and safety of all is its main concern.
“No one could have predicted mid-March that we would be making this announcement one month later,” League Commissioner Jerome Singleton said. “I am certain we are all feeling loss and heartache over the ongoing COVID-19 upheaval of our routine and daily lives. The hope we had for a continuation of spring athletics, although admirable, is unrealistic as the schools remain closed by order of the Governor’s Office.”
It has left athletes across the state disappointed and wondering what might have been.
“My hopes for this year were certainly high because of our record last year and the overall improvement of the team from last season to now,” Ashley Ridge senior Dylan Johns, a starter for the school’s tennis team, said. “These hopes definitely are dashed as I was looking forward to possibly going further in the playoffs than we did last year and having the best season the ARHS Men’s Varsity Team has ever had.”
The Swamp Foxes got off to a 3-0 start before schools were closed. Johns won all three of his singles matches.
However, desperate times call for desperate measures and athletes are trained to overcome adversity. While this year has presented a setback, there is still hope it will only be a short-term setback.
Johns, who is the first AR tennis player to sign with a college team since Sean McCawley took over the Swamp Foxes Tennis program, has shifted his focus to preparing to play for Southern Wesleyan University.
“Not being in school five days a week has given me the time to take some private lessons and be on the court as much as possible,” Johns said. “The tennis coach from my college has provided a recommended summer workout plan which I have begun to follow.”
The cancelation of spring sports has also been hard on coaches. It has been particularly unsettling for Fort Dorchester Girls Soccer coach Taryn Floyd, who after the season began was given the opportunity to become an Elementary Assistant Principal Intern at Joseph Pye Elementary School. It was something too good for her to pass up, but taking the position means she will no longer be able to coach the Lady Patriots so her final season with the team was cut short.
“Having the season cancelled when we were just getting started leaves me without words to describe the loss,” Floyd said. “The team had prepared. Our girls were stronger than they had been in years, and were hungry to take what was theirs.”
Like Johns, she will remember not just the season she lost, but also the seasons she didn’t.
“The last eight seasons have flown by and given me and my family the most amazing memories,” she said. “My two children have grown up on those sidelines since they were 1 and 2-years-old. These girls are my family. I will continue to be their biggest fan. I will always be one phone call, text, or family dinner away. I am blessed to be given the opportunity to continue to grow in Dorchester District Two and I owe so much to Coach (Steve) LaPrad for giving me this opportunity to run this soccer program. My family will always be Fort Family.”
Athletes, coaches and parents can take solace in knowing many of the lessons they learned and the friendships they made through high school sports will last well after this spring and school officials are hoping sports activities can eventually resume.
“We miss sitting in the stands with the other parents who we’ve become friends with and cheering on our daughters,” said Karen Pascal, whose twin daughters Madison and Lauren play for the Lady Patriots Soccer team. “This is disappointing, especially for the seniors. Our daughters love Coach Floyd and she really has influenced them so we were hoping they would get to play for her a little longer. Now all they can do is focus on staying in shape so when the time comes they can play again, they will be ready.”