Sports Briefs

Green Wave Basketball Camp
Summerville High School will host its annual Green Wave Youth Basketball Camp June 28 through July 1.
The camp will run Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until noon. The cost is $100. The primary objectives of the camp are to offer players an affordable basketball camp experience, tools athletes can use to improve their game on their own, and some fun. All proceeds will help to send the Summerville boys’ basketball teams to various summer team camps.
For more information, contact Coach David Long at dlong@dorchester2.k12.sc.us.
Little Wave Cheer Camp
The Little Wave Cheer Camp is scheduled for July 12-14. Cost is $80 per camper. Sessions will run from 8-11 a.m. daily. For more information, visit summervilleathletics.com.
Green Wave Volleyball Camp
The Summerville Green Wave Volleyball Camp for rising fourth-graders through ninth-graders is scheduled for July 16-17. Cost is $65 with a $5 discount offered to families registering a second child. Sessions will run from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. daily.
For more information, visit summervilleathletics.com.
Softball camp
Summerville High School will host a softball camp for rising fifth-graders through ninth-graders July 12-15. Cost is $100 per camper. Sessions will run from 8:30 a.m. until noon daily.
For more information, visit summervilleathletics.com.
Friday Night Lights Camp
The Ashley Ridge football program will host its inaugural Friday Night Lights Youth Camp from 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 23. Future Foxes age 5-12 will have the opportunity to practice under the lights and work on football fundamentals with Ashley Ridge players and coaches. Campers will also receive instruction on how to play the game safely and receive a t-shirt.
The football camp is free, but participants must preregister at gofoxes.org.
Swamp Fox Cheer Camp
The Little Swamp Fox Cheer Camp for rising kindergarteners through rising sixth-graders is scheduled for July 29-31. Cost is $50 per camper and includes a t-shirt for those registering prior to July 1. For further information, contact Emilee Fidler at efidler@dorchester2.k12.sc.us.
Ashley Ridge Soccer Camp
The Ashley Ridge Soccer Camp for athletes age 3-6 and Elite Camp for higher skilled players 10 and older are scheduled for July 12-15. Sessions will run from 9 a.m. until noon daily. Cost is $60 per camper. For more information, contact Coach Mark Weaver at mweaver@dorchester2.k12.sc.us.