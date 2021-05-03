Sports Briefs

Ace
Jim Grabowski made a hole-in-one at Summerville Country Club last month. Grabowski drove the ball 198 yards to ace Hole 15. Witnesses included Gary Colpo and Rory Fletcher.
B-team Baseball
The Pinewood Panthers B-team capped off a strong baseball season last month with wins against Laurence Manning Academy and Cathedral Academy to improve to 20-1.
The Panthers had a .348 batting average on the season and outscored their opponents 219-46. Leaders at the plate were Grady Fuller (.571), Lee Lovelace (.552), Jayden Alexander (.523), Asa Windham (.429), Connor White (.391) and Carson Good (.373).
Pinewood also played great defense. This season 14 players toed the rubber for the Panthers and staked a 1.75 ERA. Alexander, Good, Windham, Garon Strickland and Will Watson led the way on the hill.