Softball players receive all-state honors

Ashley Ridge, Fort Dorchester and Summerville each had one player selected for the 2021 Class AAAAA softball all-state team.
Ashley Ridge pitcher/designated hitter Ali Eubanks, Fort Dorchester shortstop/catcher Jewel Cooper and Summerville third baseman/pitcher Carson Shaw all received all-state honors for their performances on the diamond this spring.
Eubanks led the Swamp Foxes to a state runner-up finish this season. In addition to handling more than half of the team’s pitching, the senior carried a .422 batting average and .471 on-base percentage. She had eight hits for extra bases, including three home runs and a triple.
Shaw helped the Green Wave finish as the Region 8-AAAAA runner-up this spring. The junior had 34 hits, 43 RBIs and scored 38 runs. She had 18 hits for extra bases, including 10 home runs.
Cooper was also named the region player of the year. The senior hit .671 and finished with 49 hits, 34 RBIs and 41 runs scored. She had 10 doubles, four triples and six home runs against only three strikeouts. Cooper finished with a .709 on-base percentage.
Only 24 players were selected for the all-state team. Also making the cut were Jersey Silver (Berkeley), Gracie Decuir (Berkeley), Abby Prince (Berkeley), Molly Mattas (Byrnes), Haylee Whitesides (Byrnes), Hannah Stevens (Hillcrest), Kristyn Ezzo (Hillcrest), Jenna Venturelli (Clover), Kalei Swanier (Blythewood), Lauren Hardy (Blythewood), Josie Smythe (Blythewood), Sarah Gordon (Lexington), Jenny-Lynn Johnson (St. James), Maddie Drerrup (Fort Mill), Andee Dircks (Chapin), Jay Wrightsman (Socastee), Kendall Thakston (Mauldin), Kasey Wolfe (Dorman), Madison Arnold (Nation Ford), Alexis Winters (White Knoll) and Josie Self (Sumter).